Lori Harvey Styles Her Monochrome Workout Outfit With Edgy Yeezy Sneakers

Lori Harvey can make any outfit look good. The skincare entrepreneur was spotted out at a farmers market after attending a pilates class in LA on Sunday. Harvey stepped out in a sleek black workout outfit consisting of a short-sleeve T-shirt and leggings. The leggings included two thick white stripes that wrapped around her ankles.

Lori Harvey spotted at a Farmers market after pilates class in Los Angeles, CA on February 6, 2022. CREDIT: RACHPOOT.COM / SplashNews.com

The PrettyLittleThing ambassador rounded out her monochromatic ensemble with square-shaped frames, thin hoop earrings, a quilted Chanel bag. The crossbody clutch helped to add a hint of luxury to her street style. She pulled her hair into a bun and covered her dark tresses with a black Balenciaga cap.

Lori Harvey enjoys a Sunday trip to the Farmers Market with a friend after attending pilates class on Feb 6, 2022. CREDIT: RACHPOOT.COM / SplashNews.com

When it came down to footwear, the business owner and daughter of Steve Harvey tied her look together with white Adidas Yeezy Foam Runners. The controversial shoe features uppers completely made of EVA foam algae for a lightweight feel. The angular curved toes and allover perforations created a clog-like effect, similar to comfy footwear from brands like Crocs. A divisive shoe upon its 2020 release, the Foam Runner’s have launched in numerous colors and become a hot commodity in the sneaker world. Harvey’s pair currently retails for $600 on StockX.

Harvey has been sticking to a monochromatic aesthetic lately. Earlier this month, the fashion influencer hit the gym in another all-black outfit. She wore a cropped puffer jacket with a long-sleeve top and leggings. She added a Balenciaga hat, thick silver hoop earrings and a top-handle bag. To ground everything, she wore a pair of fuzzy black slip-ons.

