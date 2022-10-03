Lori Harvey Debuts Sleek Bob With Sheer Ruffled Top & Zebra Print Platform Heels at Valentino’s Paris Fashion Week Show

Lori Harvey put a stylish twist on all-black attire for the Valentino spring 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 2. The SKN by LH founder was accompanied at the event by her mother Marjorie Harvey.

Lori turned heads at the high-fashion affair debuting a new chin-length bob that was parted in the middle. The style maven complemented the hairdo with a monochromatic ensemble that consisted of a long-sleeve sheer top and plunging bralette. She teamed both pieces with black wide-leg trousers from Valentino’s spring 2023 collection. The high-waist bottoms had pleats on the side seam and wide belt loops.

Lori Harvey attends the Valentino womenswear spring 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 02, 2022 in Paris, France. CREDIT: Getty Images

(L-R) Lori Harvey and her mother Marjorie Harvey attend the Valentino womenswear spring 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 02, 2022 in Paris. CREDIT: Getty Images

To amp up her look, Lori accessorized with chic black shades, thick black gloves and Valentino Garvani’s Roman Stud Leather Handbag. Completing the model’s look was a towering set of platform heels. The silhouette peaked out underneath her pants and gave the illusion of a zebra print due to the striped design on the chunky outsole and rectangle block heel.

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. Post-pandemic, platform shoes have emerged as one of the most popular footwear styles. The dramatic heel easily adds flair to any outfit.

Lori Harvey arrives at the Valentino womenswear spring 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 02, 2022 in Paris. CREDIT: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

Paris Fashion Week takes place from Sept. 26-Oct. 4, providing the final week of the spring 2023 fashion season after New York, London and Milan. The 10-day-long event features an array of runway shows and presentations from top luxury brands, including Dior, Valentino, Saint Laurent, Givenchy, Schiaparelli, Louis Vuitton, Giambattista Valli and Chanel. The occasion also serves as a platform for independent brands, including Calvin Luo, Vaquera, Koche, Undercover and Ludovic de Saint Sernin. The event will notably host the first Issey Miyake fashion show since the late designer’s passing in August.

