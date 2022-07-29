Lori Harvey Embraces Sin City Energy in Vintage Gucci Halter Top & Balenciaga Punk Boots for Usher’s Concert

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Lori Harvey attended an Usher concert in vintage Gucci from Tom Ford’s reign.

The model posted an outfit of the day TikTok video in her grandiose Las Vegas hotel on July 27, the star absolutely decked out in designer fashion.

Gearing up for the concert, Harvey wore an edgy all-black ensemble, certainly living up to the Sin City name. The social media star wore a vintage Tom Ford-era Gucci 2001 sheer black top with a plunging neckline. The top was a halter style made of an ultra sleek material.

Harvey paired the daring top with striking Saint Laurent black leather bottoms, the trousers fitting like skinny jeans or leggings. The pants were also made of a shiny fabric, reflecting the dim lights in Harvey’s hotel room.

Balenciaga Cagole ankle boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Related Jennifer Lopez Elevates Summer Style in 6-Inch Gucci Heels & Voluminous Blouse For Honeymoon in Paris With Kids Emme & Maximilian Muniz Julianne Hough Chicly Dances in Thong Sandals & Flouncy Maxi Skirt Backstage at 'POTUS' on Broadway Gucci's Adidas Collab Helps the Brand Claim Top Spot of 'World's Hottest Brand,' According to Lyst

The daughter or Steve Harvey donned thin vintage silver shades from Dior that were dripped out in Swarovski diamonds, making them the perfect last minute addition to a Vegas ensemble. Further accessorizing, Harvey carried a Louis Vuitton Bleeker box bag with silver hardware and popped on silver ear cuffs from Balenciaga, finalizing the finishing touches of her concert look.

Following the celebrity-backed trend, Harvey slipped into some seriously cool Balenciaga Cagole black leather ankle boots embellished in silver hardware and black tassels. The boots have become a grungy addition to many stars’ wardrobes from Kim Kardashian to Noah Cyrus.

The designer boots have become a recognizable piece amongst fashion fanatics and casual enjoyers for their signature prominent pointed toes and wispy tassels that give the boots movement. The boots are fitted with a sizable stiletto and a seriously appealing curvature.

Get glam in these staple black ankle boots.

CREDIT: Target

To Buy: A New Day Delilah boots, $35.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Marc Fisher Yale boots, $179.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Kate Spade New York Barrett boots, $228.