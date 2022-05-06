Lori Harvey Gets Sleek Makeover From Pajamas to Pyramid Heels With TikTok’s ‘Get Ready With Me’ Challenge

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Lori Harvey shows off her ability to dress versatile no matter the occasion. The influencer shared a video yesterday on her TikTok page that showed her making a stylish transformation.

For the “Get Ready With Me” challenge, Harvey went with pajama-inspired loungewear that included a gray camisole with baggy gray sweatpants.

Next, after the transformation, she donned a gray bodycon midi dress that featured a silver metallic panel cutout on the front for a stylish flair. The garment was sleeveless and stopped just before her ankles.

Harvey accessorized with diamond stud earrings, a silver bangle and a baby blue Hermés handbag.

The daughter of Steve Harvey grounded her ensemble with a pair of square-toe silver sandals. The heels had a height of approximately 3 inches and had a dramatically flared silhouette for a chic touch.

When it comes to Harvey’s style, she tends to gravitate towards edgy and trendy silhouettes. For example, she recently donned a black cropped bustier top paired with black wide-leg trousers and Burberry’s Small Quilted Lambskin Lola bag along with black round-toe leather shoes to celebrate Burberry’s staple Lola bag in Los Angeles.

Harvey has started to make a name for herself within the fashion industry and recently starred in a new winter ad for Burberry, featuring the brand’s Lola bag. She previously appeared in a Michael Kors holiday ad and has modeled in campaigns for Dolce & Gabbana.

