Lori Harvey Gets Sleek Makeover From Pajamas to Pyramid Heels With TikTok’s ‘Get Ready With Me’ Challenge

Lori Harvey shows off her ability to dress versatile no matter the occasion. The influencer shared a video yesterday on her TikTok page that showed her making a stylish transformation.
@loriharvey
Dress Code was “Casual Chic” ✨ #GRWM #GetReadyWithMe #Dinner #fyp
For the “Get Ready With Me” challenge, Harvey went with pajama-inspired loungewear that included a gray camisole with baggy gray sweatpants.
Next, after the transformation, she donned a gray bodycon midi dress that featured a silver metallic panel cutout on the front for a stylish flair. The garment was sleeveless and stopped just before her ankles.
Harvey accessorized with diamond stud earrings, a silver bangle and a baby blue Hermés handbag.
The daughter of Steve Harvey grounded her ensemble with a pair of square-toe silver sandals. The heels had a height of approximately 3 inches and had a dramatically flared silhouette for a chic touch.
When it comes to Harvey’s style, she tends to gravitate towards edgy and trendy silhouettes. For example, she recently donned a black cropped bustier top paired with black wide-leg trousers and Burberry’s Small Quilted Lambskin Lola bag along with black round-toe leather shoes to celebrate Burberry’s staple Lola bag in Los Angeles.
Harvey has started to make a name for herself within the fashion industry and recently starred in a new winter ad for Burberry, featuring the brand’s Lola bag. She previously appeared in a Michael Kors holiday ad and has modeled in campaigns for Dolce & Gabbana.
