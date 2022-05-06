×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Lori Harvey Gets Sleek Makeover From Pajamas to Pyramid Heels With TikTok’s ‘Get Ready With Me’ Challenge

By Jacorey Moon
Jacorey Moon

Jacorey Moon

More Stories By Jacorey

View All
MEGA845338_042-head
2021
2021
2021
2021
View Gallery 21 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Lori Harvey shows off her ability to dress versatile no matter the occasion. The influencer shared a video yesterday on her TikTok page that showed her making a stylish transformation.

@loriharvey

Dress Code was “Casual Chic” ✨ #GRWM #GetReadyWithMe #Dinner #fyp

♬ Bubble Pop Electric – Gwen Stefani

For the “Get Ready With Me” challenge, Harvey went with pajama-inspired loungewear that included a gray camisole with baggy gray sweatpants.

Next, after the transformation, she donned a gray bodycon midi dress that featured a silver metallic panel cutout on the front for a stylish flair. The garment was sleeveless and stopped just before her ankles.

Harvey accessorized with diamond stud earrings, a silver bangle and a baby blue Hermés handbag.

The daughter of Steve Harvey grounded her ensemble with a pair of square-toe silver sandals. The heels had a height of approximately 3 inches and had a dramatically flared silhouette for a chic touch.

Related

Pregnant Nicky Hilton Flatters Her Baby Bump in Breezy Floral Midi Dress & T-Strap Sandals

Rachel McAdams Delivers Asymmetrical Style Twice With Little Black Dress & Strappy Sandals for 'Top Gun: Maverick' Premiere

Emma Stone Upgrades Power Suiting in Plunging Wrapped Blazer With Metallic Sandals for 'Bleat' Press Conference

When it comes to Harvey’s style, she tends to gravitate towards edgy and trendy silhouettes. For example, she recently donned a black cropped bustier top paired with black wide-leg trousers and Burberry’s Small Quilted Lambskin Lola bag along with black round-toe leather shoes to celebrate Burberry’s staple Lola bag in Los Angeles.

Harvey has started to make a name for herself within the fashion industry and recently starred in a new winter ad for Burberry, featuring the brand’s Lola bag. She previously appeared in a Michael Kors holiday ad and has modeled in campaigns for Dolce & Gabbana.

Click through the gallery to see Harvey’s boldest style moments over the years. 

Put on a pair of silver metallic sandals for a fun pop of color.

Vince Camuto Enella Ankle Strap Sandal

To Buy: Vince Camuto Enella Ankle Strap Sandal, $100.

Jewel Badgley Mischka Women's Easter High Heel Evening Sandal

Buy Now: Jewel Badgley Mischka Women’s Easter High Heel Evening Sandal, $99.

A New Day Cass Square Toe Heels

Buy Now: A New Day Cass Square Toe Heels, $30.

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad