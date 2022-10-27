Lori Harvey Serves Sleek Style in Black & White with YSL Sandals at Tiffany & Co.’s Lock Collection Launch Party

Lori Harvey pulled up to Los Angeles’ historic Sunset Tower Hotel for Tiffany & Co’s Lock Collection launch party in an elegant black and white outfit.

The SKN by LH founder wore a sleeveless white v-neck top with high-waisted black trousers – both pieces were designed by Rick Owens. She went for a subtle makeup look comprised of her signature bold brow and glazed lip gloss. She pulled her hair back, leaving two tresses in front to sweep her face seamlessly. Harvey accessorized with Tiffany & Co jeweled bracelets.

Lori Harvey attends as Tiffany & Co. celebrates the launch of the Lock Collection at Sunset Tower Hotel on Oct. 26 in Los Angeles, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

Keeping it fashionable, the model slipped into Yves Saint Laurent’s Lacquered Ayers sandals in black. She paired the sandals with stockings. The shoes featured at least 4-inch heels, elevating Harvey’s look.

This is not her first time pairing socks and heels. She recently opted for the same styling when she wore a minidress with sheer tights and platform sandals for a night out with Valentino during New York Fashion Week.

Lori Harvey attends as Tiffany & Co. celebrates the launch of the Lock Collection at Sunset Tower Hotel on Oct. 26 in Los Angeles, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co. celebrated the launch of its new Lock collection with a VIP dinner in West Hollywood. The event, hosted by Alexandre Arnault and Anthony Ledru, was held at the Sunset Tower Hotel. The event also featured a star-studded red carpet, with guests including Kim Kardashian, Gal Gadot, Hailey Bieber, Alexandra Daddario, Halsey, Zoë Kravitz, Zoey Deutch, Miranda Kerr, Alexa Demie, Landon Barker and more in attendance.

