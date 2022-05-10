Lori Harvey Gets Comfy in Chanel Thong Sandals & Pajama Shorts for Family Photo With Parents Steve & Marjorie Harvey

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Lori Harvey continues to make a strong statement for monochromatic dressing. The influencer posed in a photo shared to her mother Marjorie Harvey’s Instagram feed today that showed Lori smiling next to her family, including her siblings and father Steve Harvey.

For the outfit, Lori donned an all-green Balenciaga outfit comprised of a striped BB Corp button-up top and the matching BB Corp Striped Pajama short shorts.

To finish off her attire, Harvey went with a pair of white Chanel thong sandals. The spring ’21 lambskin chain CC thong espadrilles had a semi-thick sole and had silver adornments on the straps for a glitzy finish and also an ankle strap for maximum comfort and support.

Thong sandals feature a piece of material between the first and second toes, which acts as a source of security for the entire front of the shoe. Thong sandals can either have an open back or have an ankle-encircling strap for support. Flip-flops are the most popular type of thong sandal, however some elevated styles have stiletto heels.

When it comes to Harvey’s style, she tends to gravitate towards modern and sleek silhouettes. For example, she recently donned a black cropped bustier top paired with black wide-leg trousers and Burberry’s Small Quilted Lambskin Lola bag along with black round-toe leather shoes to celebrate Burberry’s staple Lola bag in Los Angeles. Also, she recently slipped on a new Burberry trench coat teamed with a black jumpsuit that had a plunging neckline and contrasting outline stitches along with black leather pointed-toe boots for a chic post on Instagram.

Harvey has started to make a name for herself within the fashion industry as a model and recently starred in a new winter ad for Burberry, featuring the brand’s Lola bag. She previously appeared in a Michael Kors holiday ad and has modeled in campaigns for Dolce & Gabbana.

