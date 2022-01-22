Lori Harvey Gives Western Bombshell Vibes in a Fuschia Button-Up, Dior Bikini and Brown Cowgirl Hat

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Lori Harvey knows how to vacation in style.

The socialite posted a photo on Instagram yesterday that showed her walking along a beach in the Bahamas while wearing a fitting outfit. For the ensemble, Harvey opted for a printed Dior bikini that tied in perfectly with the fuschia button-down she chose to wear over the two-piece set. She accessorized with a metallic body chain, anklets, earrings and a brown cowgirl hat that elevated the moment.

Lori seems to have versatility and comfort in mind when selecting clothes from her closet. Another big factor for Harvey is fit. Throughout her Instagram feed are pictures of her wearing baggy tailoring, bodycon dresses, printed separates, matching sets and breezy T-shirts that give her items to mix and match. On the footwear front, she typically slides her feet into pumps, sneakers, flats, sandals and boots that all complete her attire.

When Harvey does grace red carpets, she wears beautiful creations by labels like Michael Kors and Prada.

Harvey has started to make a name for herself within the fashion industry and recently starred in a new winter ad for Burberry, featuring the brand’s Lola bag. She previously appeared in a Michael Kors holiday ad and has modeled in campaigns for Dolce & Gabbana.

