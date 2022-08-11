Lori Harvey Prioritizes Comfortable Style in an Olive Green Khakis and Slouchy Streetwear With Teyana Taylor For ‘LuvToSeeIt’

Lori Harvey sat down with Teyana Taylor for a heart-to-heart chat on “Luv2SeeIt.”

The adopted daughter of Steve Harvey sat down in “The Rose Mobile” with the singer, actress, and now host, the pair unpacking all the shades of Black love and the highs and lows of everything from dating and intimacy, to regrets and communication. The show presented by the popular dating app Bumble will see guests like Harvey discuss the ins and outs of relationships as Black individuals. The talk show is available for streaming on YouTube.

Harvey went casual for the girl talk, donning olive green khakis with a multitude of pockets in a wide, slouchy fit. The style tapered and widened as they reached the bottom hem, the style extremely comfortable. Keeping cozy, Harvey also wore a muted red, green, and yellow sweater with long sleeves, also with a slouchy fit. Further simplifying the outfit, Harvey donned a chestnut brown baseball cap with white stitch cross detailing and white lettering. When Harvey isn’t getting into by-the-book glam, the social media star gravitates towards simple silhouettes that prioritize comfort over all with loungewear that packs a patterned punch. No matter the occasion, Harvey’s outfits never miss.

While her shoes aren’t visible in the brief promo video, which was posted to Instagram on Wednesday, Harvey tends to keep her footwear choices minimal and chic much like the rest of her wardrobe. For formal occasions, the model can be seen in neutral mules, boots and sandals from brands like Femme LA, Gianvito Rossi and Amina Muaddi. When off-duty, she regularly wears sneakers by Yeezy and Nike. She also has a capsule collection with Naked Wardrobe and her own skin-care line, SKN by LH. Additionally, the model has served as an ambassador and starred in campaigns for brands like Dolce & Gabbana, Sephora and PrettyLittleThing over the years.