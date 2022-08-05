Lori Harvey Goes Wild for Animal Prints in Boyfriend Jeans With Zebra Pumps at Teyana Taylor Concert

Lori Harvey snapped a quick mirror selfie for her followers with a wild twist.

Harvey shared the Instagram photo on Aug. 3 before heading out to attend a Teyana Taylor concert in Los Angeles.

Lori Harvey in zebra print accessories and an all-black outfit in Los Angeles on Aug 3, 2022. CREDIT: Via Instagram

Harvey cheered Taylor on, taking videos of the concert and posting them on her Story in support of the star’s performance following her selfie.

To the concert, Harvey wore a black tank top by Joah Brown with a high neck and no sleeves, the star sporting the shirt with black oversized jeans by Samaria Leah. The dark-wash boyfriend jeans flared at the ends, making room for the social media star’s wild Bottega Veneta shoes.

Harvey accessorized with a silver chain shoulder bag in black and white zebra print and kept the silver going on her ears with chunky silver hoops. As the star usually does, Harvey wore her hair slicked back into a flattering updo. The ensemble wasn’t complete, however, until Harvey picked out the perfect shoes.

It seems like Harvey’s wild side was coming out for the concert that night, the daughter of Steve Harvey getting into the spirit of animal prints by committing to zebra kitten heels.

The shoes incorporated lengthy toes that squared off at the ends. The black and white shoes offered her a boost in height even if slightly. The model has surely worn her fare share of heels. From thong sandals to punk-style Balenciaga boots, Harvey seems to be a fan for intensely dramatic footwear.

PHOTOS: See Lori Harvey’s most bold style moments.