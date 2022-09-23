×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Lori Harvey Chicly Elevates Baggy Cargo Pants With Ribbed Tank Top & Rainbow Slingback Pumps

By Ashley Rushford
Ashley Rushford

Ashley Rushford

More Stories By Ashley

View All
Lori Harvey
Lori Harvey at the Tom Ford Fashion Show
Lori Harvey Out In New York City
Lori Harvey at the Michael Kors Fashion Show
Lori Harvey at the Fendi 25th Anniversary Baguette Show
View Gallery 9 Images

Lori Harvey continues to deliver sensational street style looks with every arrival. The skincare entrepreneur was spotted out in Malibu, Calif., on Sept. 20.

Harvey wore a white ribbed tank top from her Naked Wardrobe collaboration, which is currently sold out. The model paired the staple piece with mauve pink cargo pants from The Attico. The high-waist bottoms had a baggy fit and featured pockets on the knees, drawstrings on the side, and a cuff on the hem.

Lori Harvey, Pumps, Celebrity Style
Lori Harvey spotted out in Malibu, California on September 20, 2022.
CREDIT: GC Images

Adding a touch of glam to her look, the SKN by LH founder accessorized with a Dior vintage pearl and safety pin necklace and carried her essentials in a mini white Chanel “about pearls” handbag. Harvey styled her hair in a updo and let two curled strands frame her face. For makeup, she went with her signature soft glam and a glossy neutral pout.

When it came down to the shoes, Harvey completed her look with Amina Muaddi’s Begum Rainbow Slingback Pumps. In an eye-catching rainbow lamé finish, these leather slingback pumps offer signature style with a cocktail glass-shaped heel and crystal embellishments.

Lori Harvey, Amina Muaddi Pumps, Chanel Bag
Lori Harvey out in Malibu, California on September 20, 2022.
CREDIT: MEGA

Harvey is everyone’s favorite It-Girl due to her incomparable style and confident attitude. The style maven has an ultra-chic sartorial sense that she continues to display at formal events, while traveling and when she hits the pavement around LA. Her wardrobe is a mix of streetwear and athletic apparel. Harvey’s shoe style is equally as stylish, consisting of several Yeezy silhouettes, lace-up sandals and chunky boots. She has made a name for herself within the industry by starring in campaigns for Michael Kors, Valentino and Dolce & Gabbana. She has also partnered with Sephora and PrettyLittleThing.

PHOTOS: See Lori Harvey’s Standout Street Style Moments.

imbox Sponsored

Customer Experience, Revenue Stream and Sustainability Come Wrapped in an IMBOX

Sustainable, footwear protection technology company, IMBOX Protection, is bringing its in-store service to the U.S. market for increased foot traffic and basket size with a new revenue stream.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad