Lori Harvey Slides Into Summer With Yeezy Footwear & Baggy Blue Loungewear

By Ashley Rushford
Lori Harvey
No one does cozy street style like Lori Harvey. The model and skincare entrepreneur kept it casual as she stepped out in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Although its officially summer and the weather is starting to heat up, the fashion influencer proved that a sweatsuit is ideal for any season.

Harvey was spotted out under the sunny skies in a vibrant blue ensemble. The loungewear set consisted of a crewneck that had long puffy sleeves and a wide waistband. She paired the top with matching baggy pants.

Lori Harvey, Sweatsuit, Yeezy Slides, Los Angeles
Lori Harvey out in Los Angeles on June 21, 2022.
Lori Harvey steps out in Los Angeles on June 21, 2022.
In true fashion form, she added a bit of an edge to her look with sleek square shades, thin oversized hoop earrings and a printed shoulder bag. To keep cool, the media personality slicked her hair back into a bun and opted for a fresh face with minimal makeup.

Lori Harvey spotted out in Los Angeles on June 21, 2022.
Lori Harvey out and about in Los Angeles on June 21, 2022.
Completing her look was a pair of Adidas Yeezy slides. The popular silhouette features thick toe straps, as well as ridged soles for greater traction. Slides are an essential shoe style for the summer season. The Adidas Yeezy slides has been adopted by tons of celebrities with open arms due to its endless styling versatility and one-piece molded upper which takes comfort up a notch.

A closer look at Lori Harvey’s slides.
Harvey is everyone’s favorite It-Girl due to her incomparable style and confident attitude. The style maven has an ultra-chic sartorial sense that she continues to display at formal events, while traveling and when she hits the pavement around LA. Her wardrobe is a mix of streetwear and athletic apparel. Harvey’s shoe style is equally as stylish, consisting of several Yeezy silhouettes, lace-up sandals and chunky boots. She has made a name for herself within the industry by starring in campaigns for Michael Kors, Valentino and Dolce & Gabbana. She has also partnered with Sephora and PrettyLittleThing.

