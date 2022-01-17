Lori Harvey Is Tropical in Dior Top, Knit Mini Skirt & Fuzzy Slides for Steve Harvey’s Birthday

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Lori Harvey posed for a mirror selfie in style and shared it to her story on Instagram.

The business owner and stepdaughter of host Steve Harvey ate oysters, played in the sand and celebrated her father’s birthday, and swam with sharks in her latest stories. The SKN by Lori Harvey business owner stood before a mirror in a colorful Dior top. The top had a whimsical print on it, boasting a plethora of colors and text. Keeping it colorful, the starlet donned a knit mini skirt also peppered with an assortment of pastels. The skirt was trimmed with aqua sequins, giving the skirt a playful texture. On her hip, Lori opted for a green Bottega Veneta clutch that complemented the color scheme in her outfit. Lori further accessorized with some gold bangles and a body chain. The dainty body jewelry adds to the tropical theme, the piece catching the light nicely.

Lori Harvey on her Instagram story. CREDIT: Lori Harvey/Instagram

On her feet, the starlet wore green fuzzy slides that matched her clutch perfectly. It’s a colorful touch added to an equally colorful look. Slides like these have been a favorite for many celebs for their comfort and texture. It’s a casual way to add an interesting touch to any plain old look. The ensemble is youthful and tropical, perfect for the beach setting Harvey and her father found themselves in.

