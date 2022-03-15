Lori Harvey Delivers Spring Colors in Pink Bralette & Matching Skirt With Yellow Sorel Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Spring is almost here and Lori Harvey‘s latest look proves she’s ready for it. The skincare entrepreneur was spotted grabbing a green smoothie in Los Angeles on Sunday in an outfit that is perfect for the new season.

Lori Harvey spotted out in Los Angeles on March 13, 2022. CREDIT: Jason Merritt/Radarpics

The fashion influencer wore a white Camilla and Marc trench coat. The lightweight separate offered a breezy, yet polished finish. She teamed the outerwear with a baby pink set from The Andamane. The two-piece outfit consisted of a plunging bralette top and a high-waist tennis skirt. The mini skirt was complete with an elastic waistband and a high split on the side.

Lori Harvey steps out in Los Angeles on March 13, 2022. CREDIT: Jason Merritt/Radarpics

To place more emphasis on her look, she slicked her hair back into a bun and accessorized with chunky gold hoop earrings. The Michael Kors model tied her look together with the Sorel Kinetic Breakthrough Tech Lace sneakers in Tranquil Yellow.

The lateral side of the Sorel “Kinetic Breakthrough Tech Lace” sneakers. CREDIT: Jason Merritt/Radarpics

The breathable silhouette combines punchy colors, eco-friendly materials and a super-responsive midsole featuring up to 10% Bloom foam. A chunky high-traction sole is the finishing touch, with a design inspired by all the ground you’ll cover in these sneakers. The Kinetic Breakthrough Tech Lace sneakers are also available in other colors like Eraser Pink and White. The sneakers retail for $130.

Lori Harvey leaves a smoothie bar in Los Angeles on March 13, 2022. CREDIT: Jason Merritt/Radarpics

Lori Harvey spotted out in the Sorel “Kinetic Breakthrough Tech Lace” sneakers on March 13, 2022. CREDIT: Jason Merritt/Radarpics

When it comes to fashion, the stepdaughter of Steve Harvey is known for having a stylish sartorial aesthetic. She has been dubbed as the ultimate cozy girl as she loves to mix athletic apparel with streetwear. Along with her trendy taste, Harvey has solidified her status within the fashion industry by partnering with Sephora, PrettyLittleThing, Michael Kors and Dolce & Gabbana.

