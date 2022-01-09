Lori Harvey Makes the Case for Socks and Sandals with Sporty Leggings and a Button-Up Sweater

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Lori Harvey gave athleisure a twist this week with one of the most controversial shoe pairings ever: wearing socks with sandals.

The model strolled in Los Angeles wearing black leggings and a black button-up sweater. The comfortable pieces were paired with angular sunglasses and gold hoop earrings, as well as several thin rings. Harvey finished her look with a printed shoulder bag, reminiscent of the early 2000s and following Y2K aesthetics that have taken the fashion world by storm.

Lori Harvey strolls in Los Angeles, California on January 9, 2022. CREDIT: Bellocqimages/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

When it came to shoes, Harvey donned a pair of Yeezy slides. The brown style featured thick toe straps, as well as ridged soles for additional traction. Her pair was layered with black striped tube socks, adding a retro finish to her look. Harvey’s pairing of socks with sandals is uncommon — after all, the duo has been one of the footwear world’s most hotly debated looks for years. However, her wearing them with athleisure further cemented the combination as a comfort-first styling move.

Comfy slides with thick straps, insoles and soles have been trending this year, particularly in lieu of the “work from home” culture that began in 2020. Foam and rubber pairs, due to their softness, have been particularly popular. In addition to Harvey, slide styles by Both, Ugg and Good American have also been worn by Chrissy Teigen, Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Benson in recent weeks.

Where footwear is concerned, Harvey keeps her selections chic and minimalist — much like her wardrobe. For formal occasions, the model can be seen in mules, boots and sandals from brands like Chanel and Amina Muaddi. When off-duty, she regularly dons sneakers by Yeezy and Nike. Her modeling career has fostered a capsule collection of comfort wear with Naked Wardrobe, as well as a future skincare line, SKN by LH. The model has also served as an ambassador and campaign star for brands like Dolce & Gabbana, Sephora and PrettyLittleThing over the years.

