Lori Harvey Marries Runway Glamour & Street Style With LaQuan Smith Suit Turned Into a Skirt, Vintage Prince Shirt & Strappy Heels

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re seeking fashion inspiration look no further than Lori Harvey. Case in point: her latest look.

The model and SKN by LH founder kicked off the week with a new stylish Instagram upload on Monday. Harvey showed off her outfit of the day in a carousel style image that sees her posing in front of a luxury automobile in a parking garage. She simply captioned the shot, “Regular sh*t” along with a sparkle emoji.

In the collection of photos, Harvey wears a vintage Prince 1992 diamonds and pearls graphic T-shirt, which she tucked into a silver metallic snake-embossed suit from LaQuan Smith’s spring 2020 ready-to-wear collection. The statement ensemble featured a knee-length sash that draped on the side of the her hip.

Her stylist Elly Karamoh noted that he was impressed with Harvey’s fashion instincts. The model repurposed LaQuan’s piece into a skirt and coordinated it with the retro top for a street style twist. “This look was originally presented on the runway as a full suit,” Karamoh wrote on Instagram. “3 elements; the blazer, the belt , and mini skirt. I wanted to highlight the skirt and give it character. What Lori does to this look is exactly what I love about fashion. She removed the runway element and made this high fashion piece feel real!”

For glam, the media personality worked a wet hair look that was styled half up, half down while a few strands framed her face. In true fashion form, she amped up her ensemble with diamond stud earrings, sleek black shades and a grey Alexander Wang micro mini handbag.

Harvey completed her look with one of the most popular shoe styles of the summer — strappy sandals. The fashion influencer slipped into Femme LA’s Luce Minimale Heels. Retailing for $189, the show-stopping silhouette has a pointed outsole, faux leather uppers, wrapped ankle strap with tie closure and is set on a 4.7-inch stiletto heel. Strappy sandals are certainly having their moment and continue to steal the spotlight this year. The sultry style has made many celebrities ditch comfort for their counterpart. With signature interlaced straps varying from barely-there to maximalist-like styles, lace up sandals are evidently the tried-and-true shoe of the summer.

Harvey is everyone’s favorite It-Girl due to her incomparable style and confident attitude. The style maven has an ultra-chic sartorial sense that she continues to display at formal events, while traveling and when she hits the pavement around LA. Her wardrobe is a mix of streetwear and athletic apparel. Harvey’s shoe style is equally as stylish, consisting of several Yeezy silhouettes, lace-up sandals and chunky boots. She has made a name for herself within the industry by starring in campaigns for Michael Kors, Valentino and Dolce & Gabbana. She has also partnered with Sephora and PrettyLittleThing.

Add an eye-catching finish to your look with lace up heels.

CREDIT: Neiman Marcus

To Buy: Schutz Vikki Strappy Sandals, $128.

CREDIT: Steve Madden

To Buy: Steve Madden Uplift Sandal, $90.

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Steve Madden Flamin Sandal, $110.