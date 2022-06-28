Lori Harvey Puts Modern Twist On Sheer ‘LBD’ With Big-Toe Python Sandals For Date Night in Las Vegas

Lori Harvey took a quick trip to Las Vegas and of course she was stylishly dressed for occasion. The supermodel and media personality put a modern twist on a little black dress for a night out in sin city with a friend.

For the casual dinner date, Harvey wore a Dustulator Dress by Rick Owens. The sleeves number featured semi-sheer fabric throughout, a cowl neck, ruched detailing on the bodice and a raw cut hemline.

Completing her look was a slew of Cartier jewels including diamond stud earrings, gold bracelets and a watch. The SKN by LH founder slicked her hair back into a bun and opted for winged eyeliner and a glossy neutral lip.

To further elevate the moment, Harvey slipped into Bottega Veneta’s Spiral Python sandals. Crafted in Italy, the luxe python-embossed leather thong sandals have a wraparound strap encircling the ankle. Strappy sandals are certainly having their moment and continue to steal the spotlight this year. The sultry style has made many celebrities ditch comfort for their counterpart. With signature interlaced straps varying from barely-there to maximalist-lilke styles, lace up sandals, nicknamed are evidently the tried-and-true shoe of the summer. They easily create an ultra-sexy look by leaving much of the foot bare, not only that but they are the easy to style, easy to wear, and appropriate to wear anywhere.

Bottega Veneta Spiral Python-Embossed Leather Sandals. CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

Whether she’s traveling, attending events or making appearances, Harvey never misses and certainly knows how to make statement. She has a shoe wardrobe that consists of several Yeezy silhouettes, lace-up sandals and chunky boots. The skincare guru has made a name for herself within the industry by starring in campaigns for Michael Kors, Valentino and Dolce & Gabbana. She has also partnered with Sephora and PrettyLittleThing.

