Lori Harvey Gets Fiery in Saint Laurent Dragon Dress & Velvet Pantaboots With Diamond Tips for Dinner Date With Friends

Lori Harvey mastered a regal look that she posted Friday morning to her Instagram story. The model posed in Saint Laurent Velvet Phantom Pantaboots coordinated with chic details for a dinner at Horses in Los Angeles with friends.

Lori Harvey wears Saint Laurent. CREDIT: Courtesy of Lori Harvey

Harvey’s Italian-made luxury footwear doubles as a pair of sleek velvet pants with an elastic waistband, leather-soled attached boots and stacked heel. The Nero pantaboots featured a glossy pointed toe in the color pearl, framed with a thin line of gold to make out a diamond shape at the tip of the shoe.

Harvey wore her Saint Laurent piece with a Priscavera mini dress from its fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection. The red dragon print added some edge to the style influencer‘s majestic ensemble. The Priscavera piece also presented adjustable crisscross lacing at the skirt.

Underneath the square neckline and bustier, Harvey wore an Off-White long-sleeve cropped cotton poplin shirt in white. Exposed button fastenings at the front of the top were undone to keep the straight-point collar open. The slits at its cuffs give a contemporary angle to its more traditional wide-sleeve appearance.

Harvey complemented the monarchic fit with a black Chanel Velvet Micro Mini Kelly Flap Bag shown in a Boomerang she shared to her Instagram story the same day. A vintage find, the micro tote’s attributes include a sturdy leather top handle, leather interior and gold hardware with a Chanel CC Mademoiselle turn lock. The purse is crafted of lavish velvet on its exterior, an ideal match in texture for the Saint Laurent phantom pantaboots.

Harvey looked unbothered with an upward gaze and lollipop in hand. For makeup, the model glossed her lips and opted for glamorous eyelashes. To top off the elegance of her fashion choices, Harvey went with a long bob, blown out.

