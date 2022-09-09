Lori Harvey Amps Up See-Through Knit Dress With Pointy Louboutin Pumps for Revolve Gallery’s NYFW Launch Party

Lori Harvey attended the Revolve Gallery NYFW presentation at Hudson Yards yesterday in New York.

The Tennessee native wore a maxi dress by Revolve-owned brand NBD that came equipped with see-through striped knit paneling, while the remaining panels were made of opaque fuzzy material that offered the social media star more coverage. The “Conga” style, which is available for $248 on Revolve.com, featured an asymmetrical neckline and long see-through sleeves that effectively created a striking silhouette that was only amplified by the styling.

Lori Harvey attends the Revolve Gallery NYFW Presentation at Hudson Yards on Sept. 8, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images

Accessories Harvey wore, although minimal, included coupled silver and crystal studs that offered the Gymshark ambassador a little bit of bling. Harvey wore her dark tresses down in a sleek deep parted lob while her makeup played on a neutral color palette topped off with an impactful nude glossy lip.

Ditching her usual sandals, Harvey opted for simple, pointed white pumps by Christian Louboutin with stiletto heels, the bold hue, or lack their of, perfectly contrasting the dark dress. A classic closet staple, pumps offer any ensemble a boost, while creating that arching of the foot that makes pumps so intriguing.

Lori Harvey attends the Revolve Gallery NYFW Presentation at Hudson Yards on Sept. 8, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it comes to fashion, Harvey has an ultra-chic sartorial sense that she continues to display at formal events, while traveling and when she hits the streets around LA. Her wardrobe is a mix of streetwear and athletic apparel. Harvey’s shoe style is equally as chic, consisting of several Yeezy silhouettes, sandals and boots.

