Lori Harvey Serves Up Glamour & Cocktails on the Beach in Romantic Dress & Pumps at Remy Martin’s Cannes Film Festival Party

Lori Harvey usually hits the beach barefoot in bold bikinis, but the 25-year-old model and influencer recently strapped on white pumps and a full-on gown to hit the sand in the South of France. For an exclusive Rémy Martin beachside event at the Cannes International Film Festival, Harvey broke out a red carpet-ready look to steal the sunny style spotlight.

Lori Harvey attends a Rémy Martin event at Cannes. CREDIT: Rémy Martin

Harvey wore a form-fitting white gown that featured voluminous off-the-shoulder sleeves and rhinestone accents along the neckline for the beachy event. The statement sleeves draped elegantly down her arms, contrasting the snug silhouette of the look. Harvey’s gown also featured a slightly curved peplum at the waist, adding even more unexpected structure.

The gown’s flared hemline hit right at the ankles, showing off the star’s pointed white satin stilettos. To cap off the look, Harvey wore a few statement diamond rings and long opulent drop earrings featuring pavé diamonds. She carried a white box clutch with gold accents for added style and practicality.

Harvey wore her hair in a blunt lob, parting the style down the center for a crisp look. She kept her glam low-key, sporting a slight smoky eye and a nude lip, keeping attention on her gorgeous gown.

Lori Harvey attends a Rémy Martin event at Cannes. CREDIT: Rémy Martin

The model and influencer attended Cannes as a guest of Rémy Martin, which is a partner and official supplier of the famed film festival. To attend a May 17 screening at the festival, Harvey walked the Cannes red carpet in an Alexandre Vauthier yellow gown, which featured a full ruffle skirt. On Instagram, Harvey said the gown made her feel “like Belle,” referring to the iconic Disney princess look.

Lori Harvey arrives on the red carpet at the ‘Final Cut’ screening and Opening Ceremony during 75th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 17, 2022. CREDIT: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Known for her trendy off-duty style and chic red carpet looks, Harvey has rubbed elbows with some major names in the fashion business by starring in campaigns for Michael Kors, Valentino, and Dolce & Gabbana. She has also partnered with Sephora and PrettyLittleThing.