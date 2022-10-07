Lori Harvey Gives ‘Lady in Red’ Chic Twist With Dramatic Ruffled Dress & Patent Louboutin Pumps for TikTok

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Lori Harvey continued her striking style statement spree during Paris Fashion Week. On Thursday, the model and skincare entrepreneur uploaded a video on TikTok to give her followers a better view of her show-stopping outfit.

Harvey looked absolutely breathtaking in a red Sukeina Oshoke coat dress. The backless piece featured sculpted ruffles on the side and billowed over her chest, making her look like an ornate bow on a Christmas present. The garment also featured a wide skirt and split at the center.

The SKN by LH founder’s new sleek bob was parted on the side and elegantly flipped up on the end. To amp up the glam factor, she accessorized with diamond stud earrings and carried her essentials in a gold metallic Louis Vuitton Capucines Mini Himaylan Crocodile handbag.

Harvey went classic with her footwear and slipped into a pair of nude Christian Louboutin So Kate pumps. The shoe style has a classic shape that’s saucy in glossy patent and leg-lifting elevation. Pointy pumps remain as versatile and timeless due its durable construction. The silhouette adds instant sharpness to any look, thanks to its sleek pointed silhouette.

Harvey is everyone’s favorite It-Girl due to her incomparable style and confident attitude. The style maven has an ultra-chic sartorial sense that she continues to display at formal events, while traveling and when she hits the pavement around LA. Her wardrobe is a mix of streetwear and athletic apparel. Harvey’s shoe style is equally as stylish, consisting of several Yeezy silhouettes, lace-up sandals and chunky boots.

Paris Fashion Week takes place from Sept. 26-Oct. 4, providing the final week of the spring 2023 fashion season after New York, London and Milan. The 10-day-long event features an array of runway shows and presentations from top luxury brands, including Dior, Valentino, Saint Laurent, Givenchy, Schiaparelli, Louis Vuitton, Giambattista Valli and Chanel. The occasion also serves as a platform for independent brands, including Calvin Luo, Vaquera, Koche, Undercover and Ludovic de Saint Sernin. The event will notably host the first Issey Miyake fashion show since the late designer’s passing in August.

