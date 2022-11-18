Lori Harvey Takes NYC in Red Rosette Cutout Dress & Crystal Bow Heels

Lori Harvey put a glamorous touch on a vibrant red dress while out in New York on Thursday night. The SKN by LH founder was certainly dressed to impress as she strut through the streets of the Big Apple.

Harvey made a striking style statement as she stepped out in a red Magda Butrym dress that was made exclusively for luxury fashion retailer Moda Operandi. The top of the eye-catching piece included a criss cross halter neckline with a triangle cutout at the center. While the skirt featured a large flower embellishment on the waistline and ruched accents near the hem.

Lori Harvey out in New York City on Nov. 17, 2022. CREDIT: GC Images

To place more emphasis on her look, the skincare entrepreneur styled her hair in a braided ponytail and simply accessorized with diamond stud earrings. For glam, Harvey went with a soft smokey eye and glossy neutral pout.

Related Linda Cardellini Sees Spots in Dalmatian Dress and Lace Pumps for 'Dead To Me' Season 3 Screening Kathy Hilton Pops in Christmas Pajamas & Ruby Velvet Pumps at Her Sant and Abel Holiday Party Sarah Jessica Parker Suits Up in Vest, Trousers & Satin Pumps for 'And Just Like That...' Season 2

Completing the model’s look was Mach & Mach’s Double Bow Crystal-Embellished PVC Pumps. Crafted in Italy, the pumps are made from PVC with diamante embellishments and featured a sharp, pointed-toe with coiled ankle straps and sits on a thin stiletto heel.

Pointy pumps remain as one of the most versatile and timeless shoe styles. The slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily, while the construction proves both luxe and durable.

Lori Harvey out in New York City on Nov. 17, 2022. CREDIT: GC Images

Harvey is everyone’s favorite It-Girl due to her incomparable style and confident attitude. The stepdaughter of Steve Harvey has an ultra-chic sartorial sense that she continues to display at formal events, while traveling and when she hits the pavement around LA. Her wardrobe is a mix of streetwear and athletic apparel. Harvey’s shoe style is equally as stylish, consisting of several Yeezy silhouettes, lace-up sandals and chunky boots. She has made a name for herself within the industry by starring in campaigns for Michael Kors, Valentino and Dolce & Gabbana. She has also partnered with Sephora and PrettyLittleThing.

PHOTOS: See Lori Harvey’s Standout Street Style Moments.