Lori Harvey Buttons Up in Red Dress Paired With Strappy Sandals for Dundas x Revolve Dinner

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

There is no style that the influencer Lori Harvey can’t pull off. On Friday, Harvey attended a Dundas x Revolve dinner hosted by Mary J. Blige in Los Angeles. Some of the stars who attended the function include Ciara and Russell Wilson, Heidi Klum, Nicole Scherzinger and Taraji P Henson.

For the outfit, Harvey donned a red and black long-sleeve button-up dress that featured two big pockets on the front accented by black flaps and glittery gold buttons. The piece has black and gold square buttons down the middle to act as fasteners. The garment has a thick black fabric outline for a bold color contrast and a slight thigh-slit for an edgy twist. She accessorized with a black square Chanel handbag and red, blue and gold dangling circular earrings for a fun touch.

Lori Harvey at the Dundas x Revolve Super Bowl dinner in Los Angeles on Feb. 11, 2022. CREDIT: RACHPOOT.COM / SplashNews.com

Lori Harvey at the Dundas x Revolve Super Bowl dinner in Los Angeles on Feb. 11, 2022. CREDIT: RACHPOOT.COM / SplashNews.com

To finish off everything, Harvey slipped on a pair of black strappy lace-up sandals for an elevated feel.

A closer look at Harvey’s black strappy sandals. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Harvey has a comfortable and stylish sartorial aesthetic that allows her to create versatile outfits. For example, as of late, we’ve seen Harvey wear monochromatic athleisure for a workout that showcases her knack for functional clothing. And we’ve also seen her give beach bombshell energy in an intricate, colorful Dior bikini.

Harvey has started to make a name for herself within the fashion industry and recently starred in a new winter ad for Burberry, featuring the brand’s Lola bag. She previously appeared in a Michael Kors holiday ad and has modeled in campaigns for Dolce & Gabbana.

Click through the gallery to see Harvey’s boldest style moments over the years.

Put on a pair of strappy black sandals for a unified look.

To Buy: Schutz Vikki Leather Sandal, $128.

To Buy: Marc Fisher LTD Dalida Sandal, $150.

To Buy: Chinese Laundry Willy sandals, $40 (was $69).