Lori Harvey Strikes a Pose in an Edgy Pink Catsuit & Slick Sandals to Celebrate Her Birthday

By Jacorey Moon
Lori Harvey serves a bold lesson in matching patterns on her birthday.

The socialite posted a photo on her Instagram story yesterday in an outfit that was perfectly edgy for one of fashion’s newest “it” girls, while highlighting that she’ll be 25 today. For the ensemble, the step-daughter of Steve Harvey donned a black and pink abstract printed catsuit that felt modern and fresh. She accessorized it with a handbag splashed with the same abstract pattern.

Lori Harvey, Instagram, Jan 13 2022
Lori Harvey wearing a printed catsuit and black sandals on her Instagram story.
CREDIT: Lori Harvey/Instagram

When it came down to the shoes, Harvey slipped on a pair of black ankle-strap sandals that helped unify her attire.

Harvey has a chic and unique sartorial aesthetic that feels very current and on-trend while also adding her own twists and flairs to the garments. For example, riddled through her Instagram feed are pictures of her wearing oversize tailoring, slinky dresses, printed separates, bodycon staples and slouchy T-shirts that help emphasize her keen eye. On the footwear front, Harvey tends to have a penchant for striking pumps and easy sandals that, of course, add a little something to her getups while also grounding her vibes. Some of the labels she has worn include Bottega Veneta, Louis Vuitton and Christian Louboutin.

Harvey has started to carve out her own lane within the fashion industry. Recently, she starred in a new winter ad for Burberry featuring the brand’s Lola bag. And a few months ago, she appeared in a Michael Kors holiday ad, wearing a little black dress. Also, back in 2017, she posed in campaigns for Dolce & Gabbana.

