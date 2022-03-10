Lori Harvey Exudes Glamour in Dramatic Tulle Dress & Latex Thigh-High Boots for ‘Paper Magazine’

Lori Harvey is paving her own lane as a business woman and a fashion muse. The model and skincare entrepreneur is the latest star to be featured in Paper Magazine. She appears to be following in her stepfather Steve Harvey’s footsteps as he was the publication’s cover star in February.

In the new issue, Harvey talks about her obsession with “Euphoria” eye makeup, her self-care routine and how her boyfriend, actor Michael B. Jordan, has reaped the benefits of her skincare line.

The fashion influencer worked her magic in an array of stunning styles throughout the pictorial. One photo shows her posing in an edgy black ensemble. The monochromatic moment included a billowing tulle dress. She paired the dramatic number with matching PVC gloves, sleek frames, silver earrings and latex thigh-high boots.

In another image, she serves glam and high-fashion in a geometric print dress. The colorful floor-length gown included a plunging neckline and wide straps that accentuated her shoulders. To complete everything, Harvey added electric blue eyeshadow and gold pearl earrings. To ensure that the focus would be on her dress, she slicked her hair back into a high ponytail.

While she put her modeling abilities on full display, she also raved about her skincare products from her brand, SKN by LH, which sold out following its launch last year. The style maven even revealed one celebrity fan of the items, which happens to be her boyfriend Michael B. Jordan.

“He is more so my test subject whenever I have to try a new formula or a new product. I’m like, “Come here, let me try this on you! Let me see how you like it! Let me see how your skin does and how it reacts!” He loves it. He was calling me before I got here and was like, “Can you bring me some more cleanser? I ran out.” His skin is thriving, so he definitely put me in charge of all his skin needs now,” Harvey said.

The socialite further explained that she is in the process of working on new products for SKN by LH.

“Eventually, I want SKN to be the one-stop shop for everybody, for all your skin-care needs. From face masks to lip scrubs, to lip balms, I want to have everything eventually. We are in the process of working on a lot of new product development and it’s going really well. You can look forward to seeing more new products soon. We are just making sure that all the formulas are perfect and then they will be ready,” Harvey stated.

