Lori Harvey Revives Pamela Anderson’s Giant Bucket Hat in Bra Top & Oversized Jacket

Lori Harvey traveled back in time and channeled the 90s with her new outfit for New York Fashion Week.

The model was spotted walking through the streets of the Big Apple in a white and blue ensemble. Harvey wore an oversized light blue jacket, paired with an asymmetrical ribbed ocean blue mini skirt and a white bra top. She completed it with white open-toe strappy sandals, elevating the look.

Harvey also added a generous fashion accessory to her outfit. She wore a blue fluffy giant hat that reminisces Pamela Anderson’s look at the 1999 Video Music Awards. Anderson wore a similar pink bucket hat to the MTV’s event.

To further accessorize, Harvey added a pair of $65 sunglasses from Quay Australia. The metallic frames added to the nostalgic feel of the entire look.

The SKN by LH founder is making the best out of New York Fashion Week. So far she attended fashion shows from Michael Kors, Fendi and Valentino.

New York Fashion Week celebrates the top American brands and designers in the fashion industry throughout New York City. The occasion has featured numerous fashion shows and presentations for the Spring 2023 season from a range of luxury brands, including Tom Ford, Carolina Herrera, LaQuan Smith and Tory Burch. This season also features an array of emerging, returning and established European designers, including Tommy Hilfiger, Marni, Fendi and COS.

