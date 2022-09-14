Lori Harvey Puts Preppy Touch On Ruffled Mini Dress With Sheer Tights & Shiny 6-Inch Heels for Valentino’s NYFW Dinner

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Lori Harvey has been pulling out all the stops for her looks during New York Fashion Week.

On Tuesday, the SKN by LH founder continued her sensational style streak while attending the Valentino dinner in New York City. Dressed in a full Valentino ensemble, Harvey wore a black mini dress. The garment was complete with a round neckline, dramatic ruffle details on the shoulder and long bell sleeves.

To further accentuate her look, the stepdaughter of Steve Harvey accessorized with diamond stud earrings and Valentino’s small one-stud handbag. The purse is crafted in lambskin nappa leather and has an antique brass-finish stud and hardware as well as an adjustable strap.

For glam, the model went with a sharp winged eyeliner, a dust of pink blush a glossy neutral pout. Harvey swept some of her bangs on the side and covered her short curled bob with a black headband.

Sticking to a preppy vibe, Harvey completed her look with sheer tights and Valentino Garavani’s Patent Leather Platform Pumps. The towering silhouette is crafted in shiny patent leather and features a VLogo buckle and 6-inch heel.

Harvey has an ultra-chic sartorial sense that she continues to display at formal events, while traveling and when she hits the streets around LA. Her shoe style is equally as stylish, consisting of several Yeezy silhouettes, lace-up sandals and chunky boots. She has made a name for herself within the industry by starring in campaigns for Michael Kors, Valentino and Dolce & Gabbana.

Lori Harvey attends the FENDI 25th Anniversary of the Baguette at Hammerstein Ballroom on September 09, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for FENDI

New York Fashion Week celebrates the top American brands and designers in the fashion industry throughout New York City. The occasion has featured numerous fashion shows and presentations for the Spring 2023 season from a range of luxury brands, including Tom Ford, Carolina Herrera, LaQuan Smith and Tory Burch. This season also features an array of emerging, returning and established European designers, including Tommy Hilfiger, Marni, Fendi and COS.

PHOTOS: Lori Harvey’s Boldest Style Moments Over the Years