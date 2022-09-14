Lori Harvey Soars in 6-Inch Heels & Dramatic Puffy Coat for Michael Kors’ NYFW Show

Lori Harvey continues to cause a stylish stir with every arrival at New York Fashion Week. Case in point: her latest look. The model and skincare entrepreneur brought her enviable street style to the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2023 runway presentation in New York City on Wednesday. The fashion show featured a star-studded front row with guests including Anne Hathaway, Nina Dobrev, Serena Williams and Vanessa Hudgens.

Harvey dressed accordingly for the occasion, entering the high fashion affair in an oversized grey coat. The outerwear had a dramatic puffy collar and slouchy loose-fitting sleeves. The style maven teamed the jacket with a matching grey knit mini dress, which had a scooped neckline and wide straps.

Lori Harvey attends the Michael Kors Collection Spring/Summer 2023 Runway Show on September 14, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: GC Images

Lori Harvey arrives at the Michael Kors Collection Spring/Summer 2023 Runway Show on September 14, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: GC Images

To let her look speak for itself, the SKN by LH founder simply accessorized with diamond stud earrings and covered her short tress with a navy blue New York Yankees baseball cap. For glam, she went with soft makeup and her signature glossy neutral pout.

Completing Harvey’s look was a pair of black platform sandals. The silhouette had a small open-toe, chunky outsole and sat atop a thin 6-inch stiletto heel. The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. Post-pandemic, platform shoes have emerged as one of the most popular footwear styles. The dramatic heel easily adds flair to any outfit.

Lori Harvey attends the Michael Kors Collection Spring/Summer 2023 Runway Show on September 14, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

Michael Kors showed his Spring 2023 show on final day of New York Fashion Week. The designer presented a sharp collection of streamlined tailored suits, separates, draped dresses and caftans in hues of white, black red, beige, lime green and hot pink, inspired by the glamour of the 1970’s. Kors continued his shows’ star-studded reputation with a runway featuring Bella Hadid, Carmen Kass and Natasha Poly, viewed from a front row that included Serena Williams, Anne Hathaway, Keke Palmer, Kaitlyn Dever, Sofia Richie and more.

