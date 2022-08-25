×
Lori Harvey Walks On the Wilde Side In Animal Print Pants and Staple Nude Sandal Heels for the Kylie Cosmetics Party in Los Angeles

By Amina Ayoud
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles – August 24, 2022
Like a whole slew of people, Lori Harvey also attended the Kylie Cosmetics x Ulta Beauty launch party in Los Angeles on Wednesday night. The IMG model and social media personality risking it all in an animal print-centric outfit.

Harvey daringly donned a tan rib knit top with a plunging neckline, the hemline wrapped and knotted to crop the sleeveless shirt. For bottoms, the Skn by LH owner walked on the wild side in high-waisted leopard and chain printed pants fitted with side pockets that zipped and a brown leather trimmed waistline.

Lori Harvey attending Kylie Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics event in Ulta Beaty on August 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Lori Harvey attending Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics event in Ulta Beaty on August 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
CREDIT: GC Images

Harvey decorated her ensemble liberally with dainty gold body chains that trailed down from her neck to her hips, threading through her top. Further layering on the bling, Harvey wore a rosary-style necklace and plenty of silver rings.

Flattering her feet, the daughter of Steve Harvey gravitated towards nude sandal heels, a closet staple for many, Lori included. The neutral toned shoes were secured to Harvey’s feet with thick straps crossing over the tops of her feet like a traditional sandal would.

Lori Harvey attending Kylie Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics event in Ulta Beaty on August 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Lori Harvey attending Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics event in Ulta Beaty on August 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
CREDIT: GC Images

A sleek staple during warmer months, many stiletto sandals feature a simple strap across the toes and a fastener strap around the ankle, creating a barely-there construction.

When she’s not attending events or modeling for big brands like Burberry and Valentino, the star’s footwear choices vary from casual to full on glamorous. When off-duty, Harvey regularly dons sneakers by Yeezy and Nike.

Lori Harvey attending Kylie Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics event in Ulta Beaty on August 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Lori Harvey attending Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics event in Ulta Beaty on August 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
CREDIT: GC Images

Kylie Cosmetics and Ulta Beauty threw a co-branded party in Los Angeles, celebrating the brand’s new launch at the beauty retailer. The occasion included numerous themed photo opps and product displays, coinciding with the launch of Kylie’s Lip Blush lip kits. The occasion also featured a guest list including the Kardashian-Jenner clan and their spouses; Kris and Kendall Jenner, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were all in attendance.

