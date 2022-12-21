Lori Harvey’s Most-Liked Instagram Outfits of 2022 Include Thigh-High Slit Dresses, Athleisure Apparel & Strappy Sandals

If you’re seeking style inspiration, look no further than Lori Harvey. The skincare entrepreneur has become fashion’s most talked about influencer due to her ultra-chic style sense and confident attitude.

The model has made a name for herself in the industry by starring in several campaigns for Michael Kors, Burberry, Valentino and Dolce & Gabbana. However, that is just the tip of the iceberg for the skincare entrepreneur, who is also GymShark’s first-ever brand ambassador and was recently announced as Essence Magazine’s Jan/Feb 2023 cover star.

Harvey has certainly become a fashionable force as she continuously shares her sensational style moments with her 4.9 million plus followers on Instagram. Here we take a look at her most-liked Instagram outfits of 2022.

Related Louis Vuitton x Yayoi Kusama Returns With Gisele Bündchen in New Fashion Campaign Dua Lipa's Most-Liked Outfits of 2022 on Instagram Kathy Hilton Gets Cozy in Teddy Bear Coat & Black Shoes for Max Mara's Aspen Pop-Up Launch

For Halloween 2022, Harvey channeled Beyoncé’s pretty pink looks from her “Check On It” music video. Harvey embodied the pop icon’s choreography and iconic outfits. She uploaded various outfits on Instagram dancing in the pink power suit and Beyoncé’s latex crop top and pleated mini skirt.

In November, she left her Instagram followers shaken as she uploaded a photo of herself posing in a Kwame Adusei Kabun deconstructed beaded stretch dress and Femme LA luce minimale lace-up sandals.

In August, the socialite made a fiery fashion statement posing in an oxblood Laquan Smith tiger print jumpsuit and a velvet wrap skirt. She completed the look with Yves Saint Laurent patent leather Chica slingback pumps.

Another Instagram favorite was a photo of her modeling a two-piece Burberry set. The ensemble consisted of a plunging triangle bikini top and high-waist pants.

Harvey recreated more than one of Beyoncé’s look for Halloween. In another photo, she looked fierce as she channeled the musician’s look from her “Kitty Kat” video. The SKN by LH founder wore a leopard jumpsuit complete with matching eyeshadow and cheetah print platform sandals.

Harvey graced the cover of Essence Magazine’s Black Love Issue in nothing but a gold Tiffany & Co. snake choker necklace. She styled her hair in large cornrow braids and added sultry makeup with a glossy pout.

For her GymShark campaign, Harvey workouts out in a long-sleeve burgundy top and matching leggings while boxing. She also uploaded photos of herself in another dark brown athleisure set and sneakers.

In December, Harvey served a monochromatic moment in an all-black outfit at Tiffany & Co.’s Miami Art Basel pop-up event. She donned a Nensi Dojaka mesh corset top with Bottega Veneta trousers and Jimmy Choo’s Romy 100 pointy-toe leather pumps. For accessories, she added Tiffany & Co’s 18K white gold link bracelet and double link pendant necklace.

Lori Harvey attends W Magazine and Burberry’s Art Basel celebration on Dec. 1, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. CREDIT: Getty Images for W Magazine

Lastly, Harvey was a trending topic on social media after she put a trendy twist on a denim-on-denim outfit W Magazine’s and Burberry Miami Art Basel event in December. The style maven arrived in a strapless oversized denim jumpsuit that included a cognac-colored belt on the bust line. She tied her outfit together with a sharp set of pointed-toe pumps.

PHOTOS: See Lori Harvey’s Standout Street Style Moments.