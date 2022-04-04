Lori Harvey Takes Athleisure to Chic Heights in 6-Inch Heels, Sheer Sports Bra & Cropped Mugler Windbreaker

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Lori Harvey looked perfectly on-trend in her Instagram post on Sunday when the businesswoman modeled an athletic-style outfit.

In the post, she wore a cropped windbreaker jacket from Mugler, which featured a hood as well as light blue detailing. Underneath, a sheer convertible mesh bra from DKNY peeked through. Harvey added black split-hem high-waited pants. The Mugler pair included an asymmetrical mesh panel on the hip. Harvey added touches of glam with a diamond necklace and matching earrings.

The model added a pair of black platform boots to her outfit. Her leather pointed-toe boots from Amina Muaddi were visible in her fifth and sixth photo of her carousel. The Yigit Pointed-Toe Platform Bootie feature a 6-inch stiletto heel with a thick trapezoidal platform sole, adding at least 2 inches to the total height. Harvey’s booties are available for $1,630 on Nordstrom’s website.

Amina Muaddi Yigit Pointed Toe Platform Bootie CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

When it comes to fashion, the stepdaughter of Steve Harvey is known for having a stylish sartorial aesthetic. She recently showed off her impressive red carpet style at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars Party, escorted by Michael B. Jordan. To the star-studded event, Harvey wore a stunning gold embellished Tony Ward spring ’22 couture gown with soaring silver metallic pumps by Jimmy Choo.

Harvey has started to make a name for herself within the fashion industry and recently starred in a new winter ad for Burberry, featuring the brand’s Lola bag. She previously appeared in a Michael Kors holiday ad and has modeled in campaigns for Dolce & Gabbana.

Click here to see more of Harvey’s best style moments over the years.