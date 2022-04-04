×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Lori Harvey Takes Athleisure to Chic Heights in 6-Inch Heels, Sheer Sports Bra & Cropped Mugler Windbreaker

By Tara Larson
Tara Larson

Tara Larson

More Stories By Tara

View All
Lori Harvey
2021
2021
2021
2021
View Gallery 21 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Lori Harvey looked perfectly on-trend in her Instagram post on Sunday when the businesswoman modeled an athletic-style outfit.

In the post, she wore a cropped windbreaker jacket from Mugler, which featured a hood as well as light blue detailing. Underneath, a sheer convertible mesh bra from DKNY peeked through. Harvey added black split-hem high-waited pants. The Mugler pair included an asymmetrical mesh panel on the hip. Harvey added touches of glam with a diamond necklace and matching earrings.

The model added a pair of black platform boots to her outfit. Her leather pointed-toe boots from Amina Muaddi were visible in her fifth and sixth photo of her carousel. The Yigit Pointed-Toe Platform Bootie feature a 6-inch stiletto heel with a thick trapezoidal platform sole, adding at least 2 inches to the total height. Harvey’s booties are available for $1,630 on Nordstrom’s website.

Amina Muaddi Yigit Pointed Toe Platform Bootie
Amina Muaddi Yigit Pointed Toe Platform Bootie
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

When it comes to fashion, the stepdaughter of Steve Harvey is known for having a stylish sartorial aesthetic. She recently showed off her impressive red carpet style at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars Party, escorted by Michael B. Jordan. To the star-studded event, Harvey wore a stunning gold embellished Tony Ward spring ’22 couture gown with soaring silver metallic pumps by Jimmy Choo.

Harvey has started to make a name for herself within the fashion industry and recently starred in a new winter ad for Burberry, featuring the brand’s Lola bag. She previously appeared in a Michael Kors holiday ad and has modeled in campaigns for Dolce & Gabbana.

Click here to see more of Harvey’s best style moments over the years.

uin Sponsored By uin Footwear

Premiere of the ‘Travel Shoe’

Spanish designer brand uin Footwear talks travel shoes and forthcoming trends.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad