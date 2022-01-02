Lori Harvey Is All Tied Up with Michael B. Jordan in Chocolate Disco Dress and Wrapped Sandals

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Lori Harvey’s 2022 was off to a romantic start, as she rang in the new year with a kiss from beau Michael B. Jordan.

The model shared sweet photos of the couple on Instagram, wearing a halter-neck minidress by Raisa Vanessa. The sleek backless number featured a chocolate brown palette covered in square-shaped sequins, instantly channeling ’70s glamour. Harvey accessorized with a gold bracelet, watch and drop earrings. “Happy New Year,” she coupled the romantic photos.

When it came to shoes, Harvey donned a pair of Femme LA’s ankle-wrap sandals. The Athens style included black vegan leather uppers with thin lace-up ankle ties, as well as thin knotted toe straps. The pair also featured stiletto heels totaling 4.5 inches in height, instantly giving Harvey’s ensemble a daring finish. The style retails for $189 on Femme.la.

Femme LA's Athens sandals.

Ankle-wrap sandals are one of the sleekest shoe trends of the last year, due to their support and style from buckled or tied straps that encircle the ankles and calves. Most pairs often include open-toed silhouettes with stiletto or block heels. In addition to Harvey, Kourtney Kardashian, Miley Cyrus and Leonie Hanne have been spotted in pairs from Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta and Rene Caovilla in recent weeks.

Where footwear is concerned, Harvey keeps her selections chic and minimalist — much like her wardrobe. For formal occasions, the model can be seen in mules, boots and sandals from brands like Chanel and Amina Muaddi. When off-duty, she regularly dons sneakers by Yeezy and Nike. Her modeling career has fostered a capsule collection of comfort wear with Naked Wardrobe, as well as a future skincare line, SKN by LH. The model has also served as an ambassador and campaign star for brands like Dolce & Gabbana, Sephora and PrettyLittleThing over the years.

