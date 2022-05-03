Lori Harvey Makes an Elegant Met Gala Arrival in Crisscross Dress & Hidden Heels on the Red Carpet

Lori Harvey brought elegance to the 2022 Met Gala on Monday in New York in an all-black look. She was seen exiting The Pierre Hotel to make her way to the big event.

The model set herself apart from all the glitz and glam of the night by opting for a dress with a subdued color, but had eye-catching construction.

Lori Harvey wearing dress by Michael Kors departs The Pierre Hotel for the 2022 Met Gala on a theme In America: An Anthology of Fashion with dress code calls for gilded glamour in New York on May 2, 2022. CREDIT: Sipa USA via AP

The star stood tall in a black crisscrossed bodice that hung over her shoulders and laid over her back much like a scarf. The bodice transitioned into a diamond cutout, showing off the star’s mid-drift, dipping into a V shape. The skirt on the dress is lengthy, flowing into a long train that followed behind as she walked.

Harvey decorated each finger with silver bling, while her ears were occupied with dangling silver. The star’s hair was kept up and out of her face in a quaffed bun and her makeup was neutral, finished off with a nude lip.

The look is another take on American fashion, featuring simplistic and glamorous touches that made the dress feel like more than a piece of clothing, but a complete ensemble. While her shoes were hidden under the skirt’s hem, Harvey likely coordinated with a black sandal or pump.

The 2022 Met Gala’s theme is “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” exploring the foundations of American fashion — specifically, identifiers of American style and individual designers. The exhibit will include 100 garments by independent designers and dressmakers from the 1800s to the mid-late 1900s in the Museum’s American Wing period rooms. There will also be “freeze frames” of film vignettes in each room, highlighting the aesthetics of eight different film directors: Janicza Bravo, Sofia Coppola, Julie Dash, Tom Ford, Regina King, Martin Scorsese, Autumn de Wilde, and Chloé Zhao. Supported by Instagram and Condé Nast, the event raises funding for The Costume Institute’s exhibitions and future improvements. The exhibit will be open to the public starting on May 7, and — along with Part 1, which opened last September — close on Sept. 5, 2022.

See more Met Gala 2022 red carpet arrivals.