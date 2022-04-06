Lori Harvey Upgrades Basic Pullover With Lululemon Pants, Louis Vuitton Handbag & Yeezy Sneakers for Pilates

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.
Lori Harvey is a master at cozy street style fashion. The SKN by LH founder was the ultimate material girl as she arrived at a Forma Pilates class in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
The stepdaughter of Steve Harvey kept it casual in a pearl gray pullover from Los Angeles streetwear brand Joah Brown. The vintage-inspired sweatshirt is crafted from custom knit French terry fabric and includes ribbed accents, a hidden kangaroo pocket and oversized billowing sleeves.
The skincare entrepreneur continued with an athleisure aesthetic by teaming her top with black Align High-Rise pants from Lululemon. Harvey’s $98 pair is designed for comfort and low-impact workouts. To add a slick edge, she accessorized with black cat eye Celine frames, thin hoop earrings and carried her essentials in a limited edition Louis Vuitton x Stephen Sprouse graffiti handbag.
The fashion influencer tied her look together with Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 “Static” sneakers. The colorway rounded out her look perfectly. The Yeezy 700 comes with a gray upper, white accents and a black sole. The silhouette has been one of the most popular styles since its release in 2018. The sneaker currently retails for $335 on StockX.
Harvey is everyone’s favorite It-Girl due to her incomparable style and confident attitude. The style maven has an ultra-chic sartorial sense that she continues to display at formal events, while traveling and when she hits the pavement around LA. Her wardrobe is a mix of streetwear and athletic apparel. Harvey’s shoe style is equally as stylish, consisting of several Yeezy silhouettes, lace-up sandals and chunky boots.
