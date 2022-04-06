Lori Harvey Upgrades Basic Pullover With Lululemon Pants, Louis Vuitton Handbag & Yeezy Sneakers for Pilates

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Lori Harvey is a master at cozy street style fashion. The SKN by LH founder was the ultimate material girl as she arrived at a Forma Pilates class in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The stepdaughter of Steve Harvey kept it casual in a pearl gray pullover from Los Angeles streetwear brand Joah Brown. The vintage-inspired sweatshirt is crafted from custom knit French terry fabric and includes ribbed accents, a hidden kangaroo pocket and oversized billowing sleeves.

Lori Harvey heads to Forma Pilates for a workout session in Los Angeles, CA on April 5, 2022. CREDIT: RACHPOOT.COM / SplashNews.com

Lori Harvey arrives at a pilates class in Los Angeles, CA on April 5, 2022. CREDIT: 7/MEGA

The skincare entrepreneur continued with an athleisure aesthetic by teaming her top with black Align High-Rise pants from Lululemon. Harvey’s $98 pair is designed for comfort and low-impact workouts. To add a slick edge, she accessorized with black cat eye Celine frames, thin hoop earrings and carried her essentials in a limited edition Louis Vuitton x Stephen Sprouse graffiti handbag.

Lori Harvey heads to a pilates class in Los Angeles, CA on April 5, 2022. CREDIT: RACHPOOT.COM / SplashNews.com

The fashion influencer tied her look together with Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 “Static” sneakers. The colorway rounded out her look perfectly. The Yeezy 700 comes with a gray upper, white accents and a black sole. The silhouette has been one of the most popular styles since its release in 2018. The sneaker currently retails for $335 on StockX.

A closer look at Lori Harvey’s Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 sneakers. CREDIT: RACHPOOT.COM / SplashNews.com

Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 ‘Static’ Sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of StockX

Harvey is everyone’s favorite It-Girl due to her incomparable style and confident attitude. The style maven has an ultra-chic sartorial sense that she continues to display at formal events, while traveling and when she hits the pavement around LA. Her wardrobe is a mix of streetwear and athletic apparel. Harvey’s shoe style is equally as stylish, consisting of several Yeezy silhouettes, lace-up sandals and chunky boots.

Click here to see more of Harvey’s best style moments over the years.