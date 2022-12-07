Lori Harvey Amps Up Sporty Streetwear Style With Camouflage-Print Combat Boots & Oversized Bomber Jacket

Lori Harvey gave her sporty street style an edgy boost while out in Los Angeles on Dec. 6. The SKN by LH founder easily elevated classic sporty staples for the outing.

Harvey was stepped out in Loewe’s Padded Bomber Jacket. The outerwear was crafted in shiny satin nappa lambskin and also includes side pockets with an elasticized waist and cuffs. The model wore the jacket wit ha simple white T-shirt and black GymShark vital seamless 2.0 leggings.

Lori Harvey out in Los Angeles on Dec. 6, 2022. CREDIT: TheCelebrityFinder / SplashNews.

Sticking to a casual style moment, Harvey covered her blunt-cut bob with a black GymShark shark head cap and blocked out the sun with Celine’s cat-eye sunglasses. The skincare entrepreneur carried her must-have items in Bottega Veneta’s patent mini Jodie bag.

A closer look at Lori Harvey’s Miu Miu Camo-Print Leather Combat Boots. CREDIT: TheCelebrityFinder / SplashNews.

When it came down to the shoes, Harvey tied her outfit together with Miu Miu’s Camo-Print leather combat boots. Miu Miu’s camouflage-print ankle boots combine rugged appeal with sporty styling. Made in Italy, the silhouette features leather uppers, a round toe, a lace-up vamp and a rubber sole for greater traction.

Originally designed to be worn by soldiers on the battlefield, combat boots are utilitarian footwear created for foot protection, ankle support and a gripping tread. Classically made of black leather, combat boots were adopted by counterculture movements in the 1980s and 1990s, like the goth, punk, grunge and heavy metal scenes.

Lori Harvey out in Los Angeles, California on Dec. 6, 2022. CREDIT: TheCelebrityFinder / SplashNews.

Harvey is everyone’s favorite It-Girl due to her incomparable style and confident attitude. The stepdaughter of Steve Harvey has an ultra-chic sartorial sense that she continues to display at formal events, while traveling and when she hits the pavement around LA. Her wardrobe is a mix of streetwear and athletic apparel. Harvey’s shoe style is equally as stylish, consisting of several Yeezy silhouettes, lace-up sandals and chunky boots. She has made a name for herself within the industry by starring in campaigns for Michael Kors, Valentino and Dolce & Gabbana. She has also partnered with Sephora and PrettyLittleThing.

