Lori Harvey Fiercely Models Tiger Print Jumpsuit & Barely-There Saint Laurent Heels With Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ Music

By Natalia Finnis-Smart
Lori Harvey
Lori Harvey isn’t afraid to highlight her bold and energizing style.

The entrepreneur recently took to Instagram over the weekend to showcase her fierce approach to fashion. In the video, Harvey can be seen in a sheer, burgundy tiger-print number from LaQuan Smith’s fall 2021 ready-to-wear collection. The brief clip shows Harvey modeling the ensemble to Beyoncé’s “I’m That Girl” from her recently released album “Renaissance” with the caption, “‘Cause I’m in that…✨.”

The Gymshark ambassador’s look takes on a layered approach. A darker-toned velvet burgundy maxi skirt overlays her jumpsuit. It has a sarong-like feel with a ruched appearance that softens the outfit’s overall look. The jumpsuit’s sleeves are long and form-fitting, ending in a flared silhouette that covers her wrist and fingers.

Her jewelry is simple yet eye-catching. She wears a pair of dazzling diamond earrings, which accentuate but does not take away from her distinct look.

For footwear, Harvey opted for TPU and patent leather Chica slingback pumps from Saint Laurent’s spring 2022 line. The heels combine a transparent material as part of its shank, while black makes up its insole, lining, and toebox. The shoe’s black hue complements the look’s overall color palette giving a composed and consistent look. Heels such as these pair well with striking outfits like Harvey’s or can style with casual attire due to its neutral color scheme.

