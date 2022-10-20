Lori Harvey Takes Street Style From Day to Night With Havaianas X Market 2-in-1 Flip-Flop Slippers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Fall temperatures can vary, but Lori Harvey has figured out a way to combat the weather.

On Wednesday, the model and skincare entrepreneur was spotted out in the new Havaianas Zip Top Market Flip Flops while running errands in Los Angeles.

Lori Harvey wears the Havaianas Zip Top Market Flip Flops while out in Los Angeles on October 19, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Paul Horne

Los Angeles-based streetwear brand Market and Havaianas have collaborated on a puffer shoe that zips off into a flip-flop. Retailing for $120, the silhouette was crafted in Brazil and features a cushioned footbed with a textured rice pattern and includes a rubber flip-flop sole.

Harvey complemented the cool shoe with an outfit that stayed true to her signature street style aesthetic. She wore a white cropped tank top. The lightweight separate had a scooped neckline and curved hemline. The SKN by LH founder teamed the top with low-rise camouflage joggers. The silhouette had an elastic waistband and long straps that hung from the outseam.

Sticking to a chill vibe, Harvey covered her short straight tresses with a black bucket hat and carried a small printed shoulder bag. For makeup, she went with soft glam and a neutral pout.

Havaianas Zip Top Market Flip Flops. CREDIT: Courtesy of Havaianas

When it comes to fashion, the stepdaughter of Steve Harvey is known for having an ultra-chic sartorial sense. She has been dubbed as the ultimate cozy girl as she loves to mix athletic apparel with streetwear. Along with her trendy taste, Harvey has solidified her status within the fashion industry by partnering with Sephora, PrettyLittleThing, Michael Kors and Dolce & Gabbana.

