Lori Harvey Is Workout-Ready in Camo Leggings & Chanel Sneakers With Hailey Bieber

Lori Harvey was spotted hanging out with Hailey Bieber post-workout yesterday in Los Angeles. Harvey was dressed in sporty athleisure style, with comfy camo leggings and chunky designer sneakers.

The model was clad in a black cropped Gymshark zip-up, the style featuring a drawstring hem. On bottom, the SKN by LH founder and CEO styled black and grey camo leggings made of a comfortable stretch fabric that surely aided in her workout also by Gymshark.

As for jewelry, Harvey took a simple but effective approach, sporting plain studs situated with glimmering diamonds. Harvey carried a green juice and a black mini bag and completed her look with a black and white Gymshark cap and oversized sunnies.

Lacing up proper workout attire, Harvey sported black Chanel sneakers with contrasting white rubber soles, gold double cc monogrammed detailing, and neutral black laces. These shoes are designed with high-performance rubber construction for athletic wear.

Harvey has an incomparable style and a confident attitude. The stepdaughter of Steve Harvey has an ultra-chic sartorial sense that she continues to display at formal events, while traveling and when she hits the pavement around Los Angeles. Her wardrobe is a mix of streetwear and athletic apparel. Harvey’s shoe style is equally as stylish, consisting of several lace-up sandals and chunky boots. She has made a name for herself within the industry by starring in campaigns for Michael Kors, Valentino and Dolce & Gabbana.

