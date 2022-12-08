Lori Harvey Puts Cozy Finish on Athleisure Attire With Oversized Hoodie & Louis Vuitton Shearling Mules

Lori Harvey keeps leveling up her street style with fashionable footwear. Case in point: her latest look. The model was spotted leaving a pilates class in West Hollywood, Calif., on Dec. 7.

Harvey gave her athleisure attire a cozy finish for the outing. The SKN by LH founder wore a gray Essentials pullover hoodie with black Gymshark vital seamless 2.0 leggings.

Lori Harvey out in West Hollywood, Calif. on Dec. 7, 2022. CREDIT: TheCelebrityFinder / SplashNews.

Sticking to a causal vibe, Harvey covered her blunt cut bob with a Gymshark sharkhead cap. She continued to accessorize with Celine cat-eye sunglasses and a Bottega Veneta mini Jodie bag in the color suede thunder.

Harvey completed her look with black and white grip tube socks from Forma Pilates LA and Louis Vuitton’s Bom Dia shearling flat mules. The slip-on silhouette is crafted of black snug shearling, a wide front strap embellished with beige LV oversized initials and a slip-resistant rubber outsole.

Slides are an essential shoe to have in your wardrobe. Various styles have been adopted by tons of celebrities with open arms due to their endless styling versatility and one-piece molded upper which takes comfort up a notch.

Harvey is everyone’s favorite It-Girl due to her incomparable style and confident attitude. The stepdaughter of Steve Harvey has an ultra-chic sartorial sense that she continues to display at formal events, while traveling and when she hits the pavement around LA. Her wardrobe is a mix of streetwear and athletic apparel. Harvey’s shoe style is equally as stylish, consisting of several Yeezy silhouettes, lace-up sandals and chunky boots. She has made a name for herself within the industry by starring in campaigns for Michael Kors, Valentino and Dolce & Gabbana. She has also partnered with Sephora and PrettyLittleThing.

