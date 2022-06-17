Lori Harvey Suits Up for Date Night in Hourglass-Fit Balenciaga High-Low Style

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Lori Harvey is a bonafide expert at off-duty style. For proof, just peep the 25-year-old model’s recent baseball hat and blazer look for a sushi “date night” with a friend. The daughter of Steve Harvey shared a video of the moment with her fans on TikTok on Wednesday.

For the girls’ night outing, Harvey wore a gray Balenciaga Prince of Wales blazer with a black checkered design. The chic double-breasted jacket features the brand’s “hourglass” silhouette; it’s available on Farfetch.com. Underneath, the style star wore a simple white tee, topping off her look with a black Balenciaga baseball hat featuring the designer’s name in white. Harvey has often been seen in both Balenciaga pieces, most recently wearing the hat in a TikTok posted on May 13.

This high-low style ethos is nothing new for Harvey. The star is often seen in oversized blazers, often wearing the smart piece as a way to elevate otherwise casual looks. The star is also frequently spotted in Balenciaga, especially when flexing her street style.

Notably, this particular TikTok marks Harvey’s return to social media after a rough month. The star has been largely absent from the public eye as of mid-May, with the star’s breakup with actor Micheal B. Jordan possibly accounting for the departure.

The “date night” TikTok is Harvey’s first personal social media post since the couple’s breakup was announced on June 4. Before Harvey’s Balenciaga-clad TikTok, the star’s last post on the platform was on May 15. Her last Instagram post was on May 18, barring an Instagram post promoting a Harper’s Bazaar feature posted on June 2. During this time, she has participated in several modeling campaigns, most recently for Burberry.

Known for her trendy off-duty style and chic red carpet looks, Harvey has rubbed elbows with some major names in the fashion business by starring in campaigns for Michael Kors, Valentino, and Dolce & Gabbana. She has also partnered with Sephora and PrettyLittleThing.

Click Here to See Lori Harvey’s Spectacular Style Transformation Through the Years.