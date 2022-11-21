Lori Harvey Adds Comfy Twist to Athleisure Style With Furry Balenciaga Slides

Lori Harvey was spotted running around the streets of Los Angeles in this sporty all-black ensemble — with a comfy twist.

Harvey was wearing a long-sleeved black top with a drawstring hemline, high-waisted black leggings, with ribbed black-and-white socks. The socialite styled the sporty look with a pair of rectangular black sunglasses with a slight cat-eye and simple diamond stud earrings. She carried a square-shaped purse, a black Gym Shark baseball cap, and went with a natural no makeup-makeup look.

Lori Harvey is seen running errands on Nov. 20, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The highlight of Harvey‘s casual attire were the furry black and white Balenciaga slides she was sporting. The style is made of 100% polyester, featuring an embroidered Balenciaga Political Campaign logo, a tone-on-tone sole and the Balenciaga logo under the sole.

In recent years, slides have become one of the go-to footwear options for a casual, but stylish going-out look, with furry and fluffier options taking the lead over simpler leather or rubber variations. Whether they’re styled down with a pair of leggings or joggers or dressed up with a suit on the red carpet, slides will not be going away from the fashion scene anytime soon.

Lori Harvey spotted sporting furry Balenciaga slides in Los Angeles on Nov. 20, 2022. CREDIT: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

When she isn’t rocking a pair of furry slides, Harvey can be seen wearing a wide variety of footwear options. She can be seen sporting trendy high-heel stilettos by high-end brands including Christian Louboutin and Mach & Mach or in sportier designs by Yeezy, Nike, and Sorel. The SKN By LH founder is known for her love of minimalistic and monochromatic looks both on and off the red carpet paired with a neutral or brightly-colored shoe.

