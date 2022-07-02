×
Lori Harvey Goes for Gold in Tom Ford Spike Heels With Denim Cropped Jacket & Jeans at Essence Festival 2022

By Joli-Amour DuBose-Morris
2022 Essence Festival Of Culture – Ernest N. Morial Convention Center – Day 1
For the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture held at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Lori Harvey graced the stage on July 1 to speak to a crowd as part of a panel.

The SKN skincare brand founder wore a light-blue destroyed denim jacket from Saint Laurent with a small collar as well as a zip-up feature. She coordinated with more denim, choosing petit jeans from APC Paris. The combo really honed in the vintage style inspiration as the bottom of her pants had glints of light yellow colors, bleach-like stains and small distressing marks throughout.

She went for a dewy makeup look with flushed cheeks and a brown lip, tying in the mauve colors with icy blue tones.

The look came with simple accessories, including a wrap scarf around her hair, leaving tresses that swept around her shoulders. She had a burgundy-colored mini crocodile bag from Hermes. This intention to play with textures as well as colors did not go unseen as the outfit included crocodile for both her purse and footwear.

Harvey finished the look off in cranberry pointed heels with a croc effect from Tom Ford. In this color, the swirls of purple, dark red, and blue all align, creating an illustrious palette of boldness and edge. The “Naked” sandals also attributed a padlock on the ankle strap and the brand’s iconic gold-tone metal 4-inch spike heels.

tom ford naked sandal crocodile burgundy cranberry, padlock ankle strap and gold spike heels ice pick heels with cap
Tom Ford’s “Naked” sandals.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Tom Ford

The daughter of Steve Harvey has always had glamorous style, so it’s interesting to see her try something streetwear-inspired, as well as something reminiscent of the ’90s.

