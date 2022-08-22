Lori Harvey Serves Glamour With Streetwear in 6-Inch Heels & Raw Daisy Duke Shorts

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Figuring out which summer outfits to wear can become a tough task, but not for Lori Harvey. The SKN by LH founder served up some serious street style while heading to Catch LA restaurant in West Hollywood, Calf., on Aug. 20.

Harvey was dressed to impress for the late night dinner date. The 25-year-old model and media personality looked sporty-chic in a denim corset jacket from Romeo Hunte’s fall 2021 collection. The form-fitting outerwear has a constructed corseted waist, drawstring cinching at the mid-sleeve and two embellished front breast pockets. She complemented the staple piece with matching denim gloves that were also by Romeo Hunte.

Harvey teamed the staple piece with a simple white top and distressed medium-wash Levi’s shorts. To amp up the cozy ensemble, the entrepreneur covered her dark tresses with a New York Yankees ’47 hat and carried a Louis Vuitton by Marc Jacobs Mink Multicolor Bum Bag. For glam, she went with soft sultry makeup and glossy neutral lip.

Completing Harvey’s look was a pair of Femme LA Lace-Up Sandals. The show-stopping silhouette had a pointy outsole and sat on a thin 6-inch stiletto heel. Strappy sandals are taking center stage right now as one of the popular shoe styles. The heels have made many celebrities ditch comfort for their counterpart. With signature interlaced straps varying from barely-there to maximalist-like styles, lace up sandals are evidently the tried-and-true shoe of the summer.

When it comes to fashion, Harvey has an ultra-chic sartorial sense that she continues to display at formal events, while traveling and when she hits the streets around LA. Her wardrobe is a mix of streetwear and athletic apparel. Harvey’s shoe style is equally as stylish, consisting of several Yeezy silhouettes, lace-up sandals and chunky boots. She has made a name for herself within the industry by starring in campaigns for Michael Kors, Valentino and Dolce & Gabbana. She has also partnered with Sephora and PrettyLittleThing.

