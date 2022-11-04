Lori Harvey Wows in Shimmering Cutout Dress & Barely-There Sandals

Lori Harvey took to Instagram to show off her sparkling look for a night out in Miami yesterday.

The model wore a strapless black dress that featured a vest-like top with one side attached to the skirt. Her sparkling gown was kept together by gold buttons that followed down the side of the dress up until the high slit. The back of the dress also had a unique cutout design.

To accessorize, Harvey paired the look with a striped black and white mini-handbag with a silver chain. She kept it simple with her jewelry with a pair of diamond studs.

The model completed her look with a pair of black open-toe sandals. The pointed-toe heels featured a thin toe strap in similar width to the strappy ankle strap. The solid sandals added height to the look with a heel that was at least 5 inches tall.

Often defined by long straps that wrap around the ankle and up the leg for security, strappy sandals are a popular choice with shorter dresses and other silhouettes that showcase legs. A staple shoe of the warmer months, strappy sandals can be any heel height for versatile wear.

Harvey has become heavily involved in the fashion realm. Just this past season alone, she was seen sitting front-row at multiple fashion week events including Fendi’s spring 2023 show, Harper Bazaar’s Icons Party, and Vogue World. Her closet is filled with pieces from designer labels like Tom Ford, Saint Laurent, and Christian Louboutin. She also recently became Gymshark’s first brand ambassador. She plans to make more campaign appearances as she just signed with her dream modeling agency, IMG Models and WME, earlier this year.

PHOTOS: Lori Harvey’s Standout Street Style Moments