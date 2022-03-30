×
Lori Harvey Elevates Crop Top & Leggings With Sleek Lug Sole Boots

By Ashley Rushford
Lori Harvey
2021
2021
2021
2021
Lori Harvey continues to showcase her ultra-chic fashion taste. On Wednesday, the skincare entrepreneur was spotted in Los Angeles in a navy blue cropped fleece jacket. The pullover included a mock neckline, half-zip closure, oversized billowing sleeves and distressed detailing on the hem.

Lori Harvey spotted out on Melrose place in Los Angeles, CA on March 30, 2022.
Lori Harvey spotted out on Melrose place in Los Angeles, CA on March 30, 2022.
CREDIT: 7/MEGA
Lori Harvey out and about in Los Angeles on March 30, 2022.
Lori Harvey out and about in Los Angeles on March 30, 2022.
CREDIT: 7/MEGA

The SKN by LH founder teamed her short sweatshirt with sleek high-waist black leggings. She continued to serve a causal street style look by accessorizing with thin hoop earrings and sleek black square frames. The fashion influencer carried her essentials around in a small gray knot handbag and slicked her dark tresses back into a bun. To complete her chill vibe, she opted for a fresh face with no makeup.

Lori Harvey ion Melrose place in Los Angeles, CA on March 30, 2022.
Lori Harvey in Los Angeles on March 30, 2022.
CREDIT: 7/MEGA

When it came down to footwear, the style maven elevated her ensemble with a pair of chunky black lug sole boots. The leather silhouette was complete with a thick outer sole and silver zip closure at the center. Lug sole boots have become a top trend this year due to their full coverage and thick sole bottom.

Lori Harvey, Lug Sole Boots
A closer look at Lori Harvey’s lug sole boots.
CREDIT: 7/MEGA

Harvey’s latest look is more toned down than the glamorous arrival she made at Vanity Fair’s Oscars after-party last Sunday. Harvey and her boyfriend Michael B. Jordan made their red carpet debut at the high-profile event. The model and actor arrived in shimmering outfits. Jordan wore a black metallic tuxedo with matching ankle boots, while Harvey wore a gold embellished Tony Ward spring ’22 couture gown with silver platform sandals by Jimmy Choo.

Click through the gallery to see Harvey’s boldest style moments over the years.

Elevate your ensemble with a pair of chunky lug sole boots.

black lug sole bots
CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Marc Fisher Zippa Bootie, $110

 

Ganni Mid Chelsea Boot
CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Ganni Mid Chelsea Boot, $495

 

Kenneth Cole Maple Chelsea Lug Sole Boots

To Buy: Kenneth Cole Maple Chelsea Lug Sole Boots, $154 (was $219)

