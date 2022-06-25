Lori Harvey Masters An All-Denim Outfit With a Corset Top and White Sandal Heels For Bella Hadid’s Kin Euphorics Party

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Lori Harvey delivered a sleek denim look for Bella Hadid’s party in West Hollywood on Friday.

Hadid hosted a small party for her brand Kin Euphorics at LAVO Ristorante. The model invited all her friends to celebrate the line of products including Devon Lee Carlson and Harvey.

Lori Harvey at Bella Hadid’s Party at LAVO Ristorante In West Hollywood. CREDIT: Tim Regas / SplashNews.com

Harvey arrived at the Italian restaurant in a full denim ensemble, kicking off the celebration with a bang. The model wore a dark blue and white denim corset without straps. The corset was printed with plant life and dragons, mimicking the motifs and colors found on fine china.

The pants were similar to the top with pictures of every kind dotting the fabric in blue and white. The pants were fitted and had a round and slightly widened hem that eclipsed some of Harvey’s shoes. The dark blue denim was paired with simple diamond studs and a small textured handbag in white that Harvey held by her side. Corsets have become a staple piece in many celebrity’s wardrobes.

From supermodels like Bella Hadid to fierce athletes like Simone Biles, everyone seems to be hopping on the trend. Corsets are quite versatile and can be paired with just about anything to dress a look up or down. The trend stems from the rise in popularity of wearing lingerie out and about. Slip dresses, bra tops, corsets, the list keeps growing.

Harvey paired her all-denim look with white sandal heels. The footwear boasts a powerful point on each toe and thin straps that wrapped around Harvey’s ankles and across the tops of her feet. The white shade matches the stark white in the denim set perfectly. Every accessory in this outfit was a shade of white from the bag to the earrings so that there could be cohesion in the outfit.