Lori Harvey Stylishly Sips Wine in Chanel Thong Sandals & Pleated Pants at Winery

By Ashley Rushford
Lori Harvey doesn’t miss a beat when it comes to fashion. Case in point: her latest look. The SKN by LH founder put an edgy twist on a business-casual style moment to enjoy a day at Dakota Shy Winery in St. Helena Calif., on Sunday.

Harvey documented her experience via Instagram stories. She gave her followers a closer look at her outfit and the beautiful scenery at the venue. To indulge in some fine wine, the skincare entrepreneur wore a navy top by Remain. The garment included a round collar and short padded sleeves. She teamed the sharp staple piece with black pleated wide-leg pants by Bottega Veneta.

Lori Harvey, Celebrity Style, Sandals
Lori Harvey at Dakota Shy Winery in St. Helena, CA on July 24, 2022.

Sticking to a relaxed vibe, the fashion influencer accessorized with small stud earrings and carried a Chanel printed denim mini flap bag. Harvey swept her hair to the side and styled it in loose curls. For glam, she went with soft makeup and a neutral matte lip.

Lori Harvey, Chanel Sandals, Celebrity Style
Lori Harvey at Dakota Shy Winery in St. Helena, Calif., on July 24, 2022.

Completing Harvey’s look was a pair cruise 21 lambskin espadrilles by Chanel. The shoe style included a gold chain thong strap that sat between the toes and had a beige woven outsole.

Harvey is everyone’s favorite It-Girl due to her incomparable style and confident attitude. The style maven has an ultra-chic sartorial sense that she continues to display at formal events, while traveling and when she hits the pavement around LA. Her wardrobe is a mix of streetwear and athletic apparel. Harvey’s shoe style is equally as stylish, consisting of several Yeezy silhouettes, lace-up sandals and chunky boots. She has made a name for herself within the industry by starring in campaigns for Michael Kors, Valentino and Dolce & Gabbana. She has also partnered with Sephora and PrettyLittleThing.

Lori Harvey, Chanel Sandals
A closer look at Lori Harvey’s Chanel Cruise 21 Interlocking CC Lambskin Espadrilles.

