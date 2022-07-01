×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Lori Harvey Gets Preppy-Chic in Pink Chanel Mini Skirt & Cropped Orange Sweater With Strappy Sandals to Celebrate Her SKN Brand & Beauty Artists of Color

By Katie Dupere
Katie Dupere

Katie Dupere

More Stories By Katie

View All
BBR Hosts Celebration in Black Beauty Excellence
2021
2021
2021
2021
View Gallery 21 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Lori Harvey recently took time to celebrate her success as a young Black skincare entrepreneur and the accolades of other beauty artists of color — and she wore a colorful Chanel ensemble to do it.

femme la sandals, chanel spring summer 20222 pre-collection pink top and orange skirt WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 24: Lori Harvey during the BBR Hosts Celebration in Black Beauty Excellence at The West Hollywood EDITION on June 24, 2022 in West Hollywood for skn brand at Black Beauty Roster 2022 l
Lori Harvey wears Chanel with Femme La sandals during the BBR Hosts Celebration in Black Beauty Excellence at The West Hollywood Edition on June 24, 2022 in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Black Beauty Roster

Harvey attended an event on June 24 in Los Angeles celebrating beauty artists of color in television, film, entertainment and fashion. The West Hollywood event was put on by Black Beauty Roster, a noted collective focused on amplifying the work of Black beauty artists in the entertainment and fashion industries.

femme la sandals, chanel spring summer 20222 pre-collection pink top and orange skirt WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 24: Lori Harvey during the BBR Hosts Celebration in Black Beauty Excellence at The West Hollywood EDITION on June 24, 2022 in West Hollywood for skn brand at Black Beauty Roster 2022 l
Lori Harvey wears Chanel with Femme La sandals during the BBR Hosts Celebration in Black Beauty Excellence at The West Hollywood Edition on June 24, 2022 in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Black Beauty Roster

For the event, Harvey wore a light pink cropped sleeveless Chanel sweater with white stripe detailing and an orange tweed Chanel mini skirt coordinating white stripes. She wore a pair of white stiletto sandals by Femme LA with a lengthy ankle tie and a pointed toe. The star accessorized the look with a gold Cartier watch, a bracelet and pearl drop earrings.

Related

Cardi B Muses on Getting Surgery & Teases New Song in Crop Top, Patchwork Jeans & Denim Heels

Megan Fox Thinks Pink in Strappy Metallic Sandals & Blush Pedicure After Machine Gun Kelly's Madison Square Garden Concert

Lori Harvey Puts Modern Twist On Sheer 'LBD' With Big-Toe Python Sandals For Date Night in Las Vegas

femme la sandals, chanel spring summer 20222 pre-collection pink top and orange skirt WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 24: Lori Harvey during the BBR Hosts Celebration in Black Beauty Excellence at The West Hollywood EDITION on June 24, 2022 in West Hollywood for skn brand at Black Beauty Roster 2022 l
Lori Harvey wears Chanel with Femme La sandals during the BBR Hosts Celebration in Black Beauty Excellence at The West Hollywood Edition on June 24, 2022 in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Black Beauty Roster

Harvey released her own skincare brand SKN by LH in October 2021.

“I love what [Black Beauty Roster is] contributing to the beauty industry by bringing together Black beauty entrepreneurs and celebrating all their hard work and success,” Harvey wrote in an Instagram post. “Thank you guys so much for having me and highlighting SKN by LH.”

Aside from her work in the beauty space, Harvey is known as a statement-maker in the fashion arena. Known for her trendy off-duty style and chic red carpet looks, Harvey has rubbed elbows with some major names in the fashion business by starring in campaigns for Michael Kors, Valentino, Burberry and Dolce & Gabbana. She has also partnered with Sephora and PrettyLittleThing.

Click to See More of Lori Harvey’s Style Through the Years

Step out in white sandal heels.

Gianvito Rossi Calypso 70 Leather Sandals
CREDIT: Net-A-Porter

To Buy: Gianvito Rossi Calypso 70 Leather Sandals, $417.

Jimmy Choo Maelie 70 Latte Nappa Leather Thong Mules
CREDIT: Jimmy Choo

To Buy: Jimmy Choo Maelie 70 Latte Nappa Leather Thong Mules, $595.

Bernado Miami Flat Antiqued Leather Thong Sandals
CREDIT: Neiman Marcus

To Buy: Bernado Miami Flat Antiqued Leather Thong Sandals, $158.

AGL Sponsored By AGL

Differentiating Through Data and Design

Footwear brand AGL puts forth a contemporary and cool aesthetic rooted in quality and Italian craftsmanship.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad