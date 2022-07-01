Lori Harvey Gets Preppy-Chic in Pink Chanel Mini Skirt & Cropped Orange Sweater With Strappy Sandals to Celebrate Her SKN Brand & Beauty Artists of Color

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Lori Harvey recently took time to celebrate her success as a young Black skincare entrepreneur and the accolades of other beauty artists of color — and she wore a colorful Chanel ensemble to do it.

Lori Harvey wears Chanel with Femme La sandals during the BBR Hosts Celebration in Black Beauty Excellence at The West Hollywood Edition on June 24, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Courtesy of Black Beauty Roster

Harvey attended an event on June 24 in Los Angeles celebrating beauty artists of color in television, film, entertainment and fashion. The West Hollywood event was put on by Black Beauty Roster, a noted collective focused on amplifying the work of Black beauty artists in the entertainment and fashion industries.

For the event, Harvey wore a light pink cropped sleeveless Chanel sweater with white stripe detailing and an orange tweed Chanel mini skirt coordinating white stripes. She wore a pair of white stiletto sandals by Femme LA with a lengthy ankle tie and a pointed toe. The star accessorized the look with a gold Cartier watch, a bracelet and pearl drop earrings.

Harvey released her own skincare brand SKN by LH in October 2021.

“I love what [Black Beauty Roster is] contributing to the beauty industry by bringing together Black beauty entrepreneurs and celebrating all their hard work and success,” Harvey wrote in an Instagram post. “Thank you guys so much for having me and highlighting SKN by LH.”

Aside from her work in the beauty space, Harvey is known as a statement-maker in the fashion arena. Known for her trendy off-duty style and chic red carpet looks, Harvey has rubbed elbows with some major names in the fashion business by starring in campaigns for Michael Kors, Valentino, Burberry and Dolce & Gabbana. She has also partnered with Sephora and PrettyLittleThing.

