Lori Harvey Amps Up Monochromatic Moment With Quilted Leather Jacket & Pointy Shoes at Chanel’s 90th Anniversary Dinner

Lori Harvey took an edgy approach to monochromatic dressing to celebrate the 90th anniversary of Chanel’s 1932 high jewelry collection. The event was held at The Lot at Formosa in Los Angeles yesterday night.

Dressed in all-black, the model and skincare entrepreneur wore a cropped black leather quilted jacket. Harvey snapped one of the silver buttons at the top and left the rest undone to help show off her baggy satin trousers. The high-waist bottoms had front pleats and were held up by a thin chain belt.

Lori Harvey attends the CHANEL dinner to celebrate the 1932 High Jewelry Collection on October 20, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

Monochrome outfits are among the go-to styling trick for modern women. They are versatile and timeless, allowing celebrities to embrace single-tone dressing for high-profile events. Similarly pairing pieces in the same color, texture or hue instantly gives you a sleek finish and offers effortless glamour.

Adding a touch of glam to her look, the Gymshark ambassador accessorized with chunky diamond square stud earrings and carried her essentials in a sparkling silver circle shoulder bag. Harvey slicked her blunt cut bob back and rounded out her look with soft neutral glam.

When it came down to the shoes, a pointy silhouette appeared to peak out under her pants. The shoe style had a sharp elongated pointed toe and was the perfect touch to her monochrome ensemble.

Harvey is everyone’s favorite It-Girl due to her incomparable style and confident attitude. The style maven has an ultra-chic sartorial sense that she continues to display at formal events, while traveling and when she hits the pavement around LA. Her wardrobe is a mix of streetwear and athletic apparel. Harvey’s shoe style is equally as stylish, consisting of several Yeezy silhouettes, lace-up sandals and chunky boots.

