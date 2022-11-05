Lori Harvey Wows in Head to Toe Chanel with a Sparkling Sequined Top and Quilted Cap Toed Heels at Chanel’s Resort 2022/23 Show

Lori Harvey was one of the big names in attendance at the Chanel Resort 2022/23 Collection in Miami at Faena Beach.

Dressed in head-to-toe Chanel, Harvey’s look was sparkling, with intricate details that certainly appealed to the social media star’s trend-oriented personal style.

Lori Harvey attends CHANEL Cruise 2022/23 Collection in Miami at Faena Beach on November 04, 2022 in Miami Beach, Fla. CREDIT: WireImage

The model wore a pink and black sequined top alongside a high-waisted black tweed skirt featuring angular cut outs on her hips. Harvey layered on a lengthy pearl necklace, a Chanel staple, and adorned her wrists and ear lobes with dazzling silver monogrammed jewelry.

The Gymshark brand ambassador carried a square quilted mini bag and popped on black cat eye shades, shielding her eyes from the Floridian sun, and hit the beach. Harvey’s hair, as well as her makeup, were kept neutral, beachy, and bronzy, in line with the show’s location.

Lori Harvey attends CHANEL Cruise 2022/23 Collection in Miami at Faena Beach on November 04, 2022 in Miami Beach, Fla. CREDIT: WireImage

On her feet, Harvey sported capped toe quilted heels with shining gold monogrammed accents. Half black and half white, the shoes featured short 2 to 3 inch block heels with thick straps. The tips of each toe were dipped in a glossy black, contrasting the stark textured white back half.

Harvey is an it girl right now, due to her bold style and confident attitude. The style maven has chic sartorial sense that she continues to display at formal events, while traveling and when she hits the pavement around LA. Her wardrobe is a mix of streetwear and athletic apparel. Harvey’s shoe style features several Yeezy silhouettes, lace-up sandals and chunky boots.

Lori Harvey attends CHANEL Cruise 2022/23 Collection in Miami at Faena Beach on November 04, 2022 in Miami Beach, Fla. CREDIT: WireImage

Chanel’s 2022/23 Resort Show saw 67 looks storm down the runway on the sandy and sunny beaches of Miami with an ultra star-studded guest list featuring the likes of Lori Harvey, Lily Rose Depp, Caroline de Maigret, and Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, among others.

