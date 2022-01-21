Lori Harvey Gives Us Nautical Glamour in Chanel Bikini With Anklets That Flatter Her Feet for Steve Harvey’s Birthday in Bahamas

Lori Harvey catches some rays in style.

The socialite posted a photoset on Instagram yesterday that showed the fashion darling on a boat enjoying some sunlight in the Bahamas. For the ensemble, Harvey opted for a tan and blue Chanel swimming top that featured the brand’s interlocking “C” logo. On the lower half, she chose a pair of tan bikini bottoms that matched her vibe perfectly. She accessorized with a blue and tan Chanel headscarf, a gold watch and gold hoop earrings.

Harvey didn’t wear shoes, but she did flatter her feet with delicate anklets. And it’s safe to say that she would’ve gone with flat sandals that would’ve complemented her outfit nicely.

The stepdaughter of Steve Harvey has a trendy and modern clothing aesthetic that allows her to wear garments that feel fresh and different while also relying on pieces that have versatility. Throughout her Instagram feed are pictures of her wearing baggy tailoring, bodycon dresses, printed separates, matching sets and breezy T-shirts that offer a lot of options. When it comes to shoes, she tends to wear pumps, sandals and boots that ground her getups.

Harvey has started to make a name for herself within the fashion industry and recently starred in a new winter ad for Burberry, featuring the brand’s Lola bag. She previously appeared in a Michael Kors holiday ad and has modeled in campaigns for Dolce & Gabbana.

